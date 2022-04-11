中英對照讀新聞》Covid has intensified gender inequalities, study finds研究發現，武肺疫情加劇性別不平等

一項全球性研究發現，武漢肺炎疫情升高性別不平等現象。（示意圖，路透檔案照）

2022/04/11 05:30

◎陳成良

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic threatens to reverse decades of progress made towards gender equality, according to a global study that reveals women have been hit much harder socially and economically than men.

一項全球研究表明，Covid-19大流行的影響可能逆轉數十年來在性別平等方面取得的進展，該研究揭露女性在社會和經濟層面受到的打擊，比男性要嚴重得多。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The research, conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington and published in the Lancet, shows that women have experienced greater negative social and economic impacts than men.

這項由華盛頓大學健康指標與評估研究所進行、並發表在《刺胳針》期刊上的研究表明，女性比男性遭受更大的負面社會和經濟影響。

The greatest and most persistent gender gap was seen in employment and uncompensated labour, with 26% of women reporting loss of work compared with 20% of men globally in September 2021. Women and girls were also more likely to drop out of school and more likely to report an increase in gender-based violence than men and boys.

最大和最持久的性別差距，出現在就業和無償勞動方面，2021年9月全球有26％的女性通報失業，而全球男性的比例為 20％。相較於男性與男孩，女性和女孩也更有可能輟學、遭受更多性別暴力對待。

新聞辭典

reverse：動詞，使顛倒，使倒轉，使反轉。例句：He suddenly reversed his decision to get married. （他突然推翻他要結婚的決定。）

drop out：片語，掉出來；退出，退學；逃避現實，退隱。dropout：名詞，退出，退學，退學生。例句：We don’t hire high school dropouts; it’s against the company’s recruitment policy.（我們不聘僱高中退學生；此舉有違本公司的聘僱政策。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法