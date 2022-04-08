為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》JR East to raise fares by 10 yen to improve disabled accessibility JR東日本將漲價10日圓以改善無障礙設施

    JR東日本將調漲票價10日圓，以改善安全與無障礙設施。圖為JR東日本在千葉縣某車站的月台安全門。（圖截取自JR東日本官網）

    2022/04/08 05:30

    ◎張沛元

    East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) will become the first railway operator to hike passenger fares and use the funds to improve accessibility for the disabled.

    東日本旅客鐵道公司（JR東日本）將成為第一家調漲客運票價，並將這筆資金用來改善供殘障人士使用的無障礙設施的鐵道業者。

    The plan is to tack on 10 yen (8 cents) to a ticket for JR East’s 16 major lines, including the Yamanote, Chuo and Keihin-Tohoku lines. The increase will go into effect from spring 2023.

    該計畫是要將包括山手線、中央線與京濱東北線等16條JR東日本主要路線的票價調漲10日圓（8美分）。新的票價將自2023年春天起生效。

    The transport ministry in December 2021 created a new system of adding fares to a ticket to pay for the installation of platform safety doors and elevators at train stations.

    （日本）國土交通省在2021年12月創設一項新制度，將調漲的票價金額用來支付在車站設置月台安全門與電梯的費用。

    Ministry officials said JR East is the first railway company to announce a specific plan.

    國土交通省官員說，JR東日本是第一個（因應該制度）宣布明確計畫的鐵道業者。

    新聞辭典

    accessibility：名詞，易接近性，可親性，便利性。

    hike：動詞／名詞：1)遠足，健行；2)提高，增加。例句：The recent hike in food prices was partly caused by global supply chain chaos.（近日食物價格上漲，部分肇因於全球供應鏈混亂。）

    go/come into effect：慣用語，生效。例句：The new laws go into effect from 1st May.（新法從5月1日起生效。）

