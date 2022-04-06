中英對照讀新聞》Want to sleep better? Lift some weights 想要睡好點？練些舉重吧

南非約翰尼斯堡蘇威托地區民眾，參加非營利組織的舉重訓練團。（歐新社檔案照）

2022/04/06 05:30

◎管淑平

Struggling to sleep? Put some muscle into your efforts by adding resistance training, otherwise known as weight training, to your weekly exercise routine.

難以成眠？將阻力訓練、也就是重量訓練，納入每週例行運動，再多試試看吧。

In fact, resistance training may even beat aerobic exercise in the race for best sleep aid, according to a new preliminary study presented Thursday at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference.

事實上，根據週四「美國心臟學會流行病學、預防、生活型態和心臟代謝健康會議」上發表的一份新的初步研究，以最能幫助睡眠來說，阻力訓練或許甚至比有氧運動還好。

"In our study, we found that resistance exercise appeared to go above and beyond aerobics or even a combined aerobic and resistance routine on several different sleep outcomes," said study author Angelique Brellenthin, an assistant professor of kinesiology at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

「我們在研究中發現，在數個不同的睡眠結果上，阻力運動比有氧運動、甚至是有氧加阻力運動的效果還要好」，研究報告作者、愛荷華州立大學人體運動學助理教授布雷倫森說。

新聞辭典

put some muscle into：片語，多努力一點。在本文與字面意思「多用肌肉」雙關。例句：To achieve your goals you have to put some muscle into it.（要達成目標你得多加把勁）。

go above and beyond：片語，做得比（通常所預期的、要求的）還好或更多。例句：We went above and beyond what was expected.（我們做得比預期得還好。）

beat：動詞，勝過，比某事或人好，避開、以免。例句：You should leave early to beat the traffic.（你應該儘早離開以避開交通堵塞。）

