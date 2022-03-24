《中英對照讀新聞》Endangered rhino born in Czech zoo, named Kyiv 瀕危的河馬在捷克動物園誕生，命名為基輔

捷克動物園新出生的黑犀牛被命名為「基輔」。（歐新社檔案照）

2022/03/24 05:30

◎孫宇青

Dvur Kralove zoo in Czech Republic has welcomed a critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros baby that has taken the name of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in honor of that country’s resistance to invading Russian forces.

捷克共和國的德武克拉洛維動物園，迎來一隻重度瀕危的東部黑犀牛寶寶，並以烏克蘭首都基輔為其命名，向抵禦俄羅斯軍隊入侵的烏克蘭致敬。

"The name is another expression of our support for the Ukrainian heroes," zoo Director Premysl Rabas said.

園長普瑞米索．拉巴斯說：「取這個名字是我們對烏克蘭英雄表達支持的另一種方式。」

Kyiv’s mother Eva has been taking care of him in a best possible way, the zoo said, with the baby gaining 1 kilogram a day. It currently weighs about 50 kilograms.

園方說，基輔的母親艾娃竭盡心力照料基輔，這隻小娃每天長胖1公斤，目前重約50公斤。

Poaching has reduced the number of the eastern black rhinos living in the wild to around 800. The Czech park has 14.

違法獵捕已導致野生東部黑犀牛的數量減至約800隻，而捷克動物園養了14隻。

Only three other such rhinos have been born in other zoos around the world in the last year.（AP）

去年，僅有另3隻這種犀牛在世界各地的動物園出生。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

critically：副詞，嚴重地；危急地。例句：She is critically ill and her life may not last long.（她病情危殆，剩下的時間不多了。）

in honor of：慣用片語，紀念；致敬。例句：The show is in honor of Teresa Teng.（這場表演是在致敬鄧麗君。）

resistance：名詞，反抗。例句：Ukraine’s resistance against Russian forces is greater than expected.（烏克蘭對俄國軍隊的抵抗比預期頑強。）

