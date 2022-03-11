中英對照讀新聞》Donald Trump told his supporters he got a coronavirus booster shot. They booed him 唐納‧川普告訴支持者他已接種武肺疫苗加強針，結果被噓

美國前總統川普2月26日在佛羅里達州奧蘭多的「保守政治行動會議」上發表演說。（路透檔案照）

2022/03/11 05:30

◎張沛元

Former president Donald Trump was booed by his own supporters after he told them he’d gotten a coronavirus vaccine booster.

（美國）前總統唐納‧川普告訴他的支持者，他已經接種武漢肺炎疫苗加強針，卻被支持者喝倒采。

Trump was in Dallas with conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly for the final stop of their two-man live interview show, "The History Tour," when Trump started taking credit for his administration developing vaccines that have "saved tens of millions of lives worldwide."

川普在（德州）達拉斯與保守派名嘴比爾‧歐萊利出席2人的現場訪問秀「歷史之旅」的最後一站時，開始吹噓他的政府在研發「已拯救全球數千萬條人命」的武肺疫苗上居功厥偉。

He told the crowd to be proud of the coronavirus vaccines and said that bad-mouthing their effectiveness is "playing right into their hands," an apparent reference to their shared political enemies.

他告訴群眾要以武肺疫苗為榮，並說嚴苛批評疫苗效力會「正中他們的下懷」，（此處的他們）明顯意指其共同政敵。

At one point, O’Reilly stepped in: "Both the president and I are vaxxed and," he said, turning to Trump, "did you get the booster?"

歐萊利一度打岔，「我跟總統（指川普）都打過疫苗了，」他說，然後轉頭問川普，「你打加強針了嗎？」

"Yes," Trump replied.

「打了，」川普回道。

新聞辭典

take (the) credit for something：慣用語，居功：邀功／搶功。例句：He took credit for my work.（他搶我的功勞。）

be proud of：片語，以...為榮；為…感到自豪。

play into someone’s hands：慣用語，所做的事情正好稱了某人的心意；正中某人下懷。例句：If you fly into a rage when she criticizes you, you will be playing right into her hands.（你若是在她批評你時勃然大怒，就正中她的下懷。）

