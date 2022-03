中英對照讀新聞》Donald Trump told his supporters he got a coronavirus booster shot. They booed him 唐納‧川普告訴支持者他已接種武肺疫苗加強針，結果被噓

美國前總統川普2月26日在佛羅里達州奧蘭多的「保守政治行動會議」上發表演說。(路透檔案照)

2022/03/11 05:30

◎張沛元

Former president Donald Trump was booed by his own supporters after he told them he’d gotten a coronavirus vaccine booster.

(美國)前總統唐納‧川普告訴他的支持者,他已經接種武漢肺炎疫苗加強針,卻被支持者喝倒采。

Trump was in Dallas with conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly for the final stop of their two-man live interview show, "The History Tour," when Trump started taking credit for his administration developing vaccines that have "saved tens of millions of lives worldwide."

川普在(德州)達拉斯與保守派名嘴比爾‧歐萊利出席2人的現場訪問秀「歷史之旅」的最後一站時,開始吹噓他的政府在研發「已拯救全球數千萬條人命」的武肺疫苗上居功厥偉。

He told the crowd to be proud of the coronavirus vaccines and said that bad-mouthing their effectiveness is "playing right into their hands," an apparent reference to their shared political enemies.

他告訴群眾要以武肺疫苗為榮,並說嚴苛批評疫苗效力會「正中他們的下懷」,(此處的他們)明顯意指其共同政敵。

At one point, O’Reilly stepped in: "Both the president and I are vaxxed and," he said, turning to Trump, "did you get the booster?"

歐萊利一度打岔,「我跟總統(指川普)都打過疫苗了,」他說,然後轉頭問川普,「你打加強針了嗎?」

"Yes," Trump replied.

「打了,」川普回道。

新聞辭典

take (the) credit for something:慣用語,居功:邀功/搶功。例句:He took credit for my work.(他搶我的功勞。)

be proud of:片語,以...為榮;為…感到自豪。

play into someone’s hands:慣用語,所做的事情正好稱了某人的心意;正中某人下懷。例句:If you fly into a rage when she criticizes you, you will be playing right into her hands.(你若是在她批評你時勃然大怒,就正中她的下懷。)

