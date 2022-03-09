中英對照讀新聞》Ukraine authorities say seized Russian tanks don’t need to be declared on tax form 烏克蘭政府說，擄獲的俄羅斯戰車不需要報稅

烏克蘭志願軍「國土防衛軍」隊員2月27日在哈爾科夫檢視一輛被摧毀的俄軍裝甲運兵車。（法新社）

2022/03/09 05:30

◎管淑平

It’s not often that tax can lift people’s spirits but Ukrainian authorities may have done just that, assuring citizens that any Russian military equipment they seize won’t need to be declared for tax purposes.

稅務能振奮人們的士氣，這並不常見，但是烏克蘭政府或許正好做到了：向民眾保證，擄獲任何俄軍裝備，都不需要報稅。

"Have you captured a Russian tank or armoured personnel carrier and are worried about how to declare it? Keep calm and continue to defend the motherland!" Ukraine’s National Agency for the Protection against Corruption said.

烏克蘭國家肅貪局說，「你奪佔俄羅斯戰車或裝甲運兵車，正在擔心如何申報嗎？冷靜，繼續捍衛祖國！」

The rare wry moment comes as fighting intensifies across Ukraine and the conflict enters its eighth day.

這罕見的嘲諷時值烏克蘭各地戰火加劇，這場衝突進入第8天。

The agency went on to explain there was “no need to declare the captured Russian tanks and other equipment, because the cost of this ... does not exceed 100 living wages.”

肅貪局接著解釋，「沒有必要申報這些被擄獲的俄羅斯戰車和其他裝備，因為這些東西的價值…不超過100生活工資。」

新聞辭典

declare：動詞，在本文中為「申報」（應繳稅的財物）之意。例句：I told the customs officer that I have nothing to declare.（我告訴那名海關人員，我沒有要申報的東西。）

lift sb’s spirits：片語，提振某人的士氣、心情。例句：The victory lifted our spirits.（這場勝利振奮了我們的士氣。）

wry：形容詞，嘲諷的，（表示不滿或不屑）臉部扭曲的表情。例句：She just gave me a wry smile and didn’t say anything.（她就給我一臉苦笑，什麼都沒說。）

