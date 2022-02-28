中英對照讀新聞》Museum Security Guard Adds Eyes to Painting’s Faceless Figures博物館保全為無臉畫作點睛

俄羅斯一名首日上班的保全，因為太無聊，竟在展出的畫作上塗鴉，用原子筆在沒有五官的臉部，各畫上一對眼睛。（美聯社）

2022/02/28 05:30

◎陳成良

A painting worth ￡740,000 has been destroyed after a ’bored’ security guard drew eyes on faceless figures depicted in the artwork at a Russian museum.

一家俄羅斯博物館的一名保全在「無聊」時，為畫作上本沒有臉的人物畫上眼睛，毀了一幅價值74萬英鎊（約台幣2843萬元）的畫作。

請繼續往下閱讀...

On his first day on the job, the security guard had drawn two pairs of eyes with a ballpoint pen onto artist Anna Leporskaya’s ’Three Figures’ (1932–1934) painting during an abstract art exhibition at the Yeltsin Center in the city of Yekaterinburg, western Russia.

一名第一天上班的保全，在俄羅斯西部的葉卡捷琳堡市葉爾辛欽中心舉行的抽象藝術展上，用原子筆在藝術家萊波爾斯卡婭的畫作《三位人物》（1932–1934）上畫了2對眼睛。

The painting was defaced by a security guard, who has not been named but is believed to be 60-years-old, who worked for a private security company, the Yeltsin Center said in a statement.

葉爾辛中心在一份聲明中表示，這幅畫被一名保全損毀，聲明未提及其名字，但據信是一名60歲的保全，在一家私人保全公司工作。

The damage to the painting and cost of restoration has been estimated at ￡2,470.

這幅畫的損壞和修復費用估計為2470英鎊（約台幣9.5萬元）。

新聞辭典

depict：動詞，指描繪。例句：The media depicts him as a hero.（媒體把他描述成一位英雄。）

abstract：形容詞，抽象的；名詞，抽象、摘要。例句：Abstract thinking is the ability to think about things that are not actually present.（抽象思維指的是想像並未實際存在事物的能力。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法