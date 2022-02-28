中英對照讀新聞》Museum Security Guard Adds Eyes to Painting’s Faceless Figures博物館保全為無臉畫作點睛
◎陳成良
A painting worth ￡740,000 has been destroyed after a ’bored’ security guard drew eyes on faceless figures depicted in the artwork at a Russian museum.
一家俄羅斯博物館的一名保全在「無聊」時，為畫作上本沒有臉的人物畫上眼睛，毀了一幅價值74萬英鎊（約台幣2843萬元）的畫作。
請繼續往下閱讀...
On his first day on the job, the security guard had drawn two pairs of eyes with a ballpoint pen onto artist Anna Leporskaya’s ’Three Figures’ (1932–1934) painting during an abstract art exhibition at the Yeltsin Center in the city of Yekaterinburg, western Russia.
一名第一天上班的保全，在俄羅斯西部的葉卡捷琳堡市葉爾辛欽中心舉行的抽象藝術展上，用原子筆在藝術家萊波爾斯卡婭的畫作《三位人物》（1932–1934）上畫了2對眼睛。
The painting was defaced by a security guard, who has not been named but is believed to be 60-years-old, who worked for a private security company, the Yeltsin Center said in a statement.
葉爾辛中心在一份聲明中表示，這幅畫被一名保全損毀，聲明未提及其名字，但據信是一名60歲的保全，在一家私人保全公司工作。
The damage to the painting and cost of restoration has been estimated at ￡2,470.
這幅畫的損壞和修復費用估計為2470英鎊（約台幣9.5萬元）。
新聞辭典
depict：動詞，指描繪。例句：The media depicts him as a hero.（媒體把他描述成一位英雄。）
abstract：形容詞，抽象的；名詞，抽象、摘要。例句：Abstract thinking is the ability to think about things that are not actually present.（抽象思維指的是想像並未實際存在事物的能力。）