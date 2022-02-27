中英對照讀新聞》Teenager seeks $50k from Elon Musk to delete Twitter bot tracking private jet青少年向馬斯克索價5萬美元來刪除追蹤私人噴射機的推特機器人

特斯拉創辦人馬斯克出席一場頒獎典禮。（法新社檔案照）

2022/02/27 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

A row has broken out between the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, and a 19-year-old student and aviation enthusiast from Florida.

全球最富有的人伊隆．馬斯克和一位來自佛羅里達州的19歲航空迷學生爆發了一場爭端。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Jack Sweeney created the Twitter bot @ElonJet, which tracks Musk’s Gulfstream private jet and posts real-time updates of its location.

傑克．史威尼創造了推特機器人@ElonJet，來追蹤馬斯克的灣流私人噴射機，並且張貼其位置的即時更新。

Musk, the co-founder and chief executive of Telsa and SpaceX, discovered the Twitter account and pleaded with Sweeney to delete it. “Can you take this down? It is a security risk,” Musk, who has amassed an estimated $220bn fortune, wrote in a direct messag to the teenager. “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”

身為特斯拉與太空探索公司的共同創辦人與執行長的馬斯克，發現了這個推特帳號後，請求史威尼刪除它。積累估計2200億美元財富的馬斯克在給這名少年的直接訊息中寫道，「你可以拿掉它嗎？它是個安全風險」，「我不喜歡被一個瘋子射殺的想法」。

After a series of messages, which Sweeney has made public, Musk offered Sweeney a deal: “How about $5k for this account ?”

兩人一連串的傳訊之後被史威尼公開，馬斯克向史威尼提出一個交易：「用5萬美元換取這個帳戶，如何？」

Musk replied that he would think about the offer, before declining, saying it “doesn’t feel right to pay to shut this down”.

馬斯克先回覆說，他會考慮這個提議，之後拒絕了，他說「付錢來關掉這個感覺不對」。

新聞辭典

enthusiast：名詞，熱衷於…的人、愛好者、迷（fan）。例句：Wine Enthusiast gave this bottle a score of 86.（葡萄酒愛好者給這瓶酒86分。）

Twitter bot ：名詞，推特機器人，指控制一個推特帳號的機器人軟體，可以自主執行諸如發推文、喜歡、關注等工作。bot即robot（機器人）的簡寫。

nutcase：名詞，瘋子、傻瓜。例句：A nutcase, without a doubt.（毫無疑問，是個瘋子。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法