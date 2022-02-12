中英對照讀新聞》Mystery smell in city is likened to sewage, animal corpses 城市中的神秘氣味很像污水、動物屍體

印度首都新德里鄰近貧困地區一處污染嚴重的排水渠。圖僅供示意，與本報導內容無直接關聯。（法新社檔案照）

2022/02/12 05:30

◎周虹汶

Residents say a mysterious smell — one that has lingered for months in past years — is back in downtown Hattiesburg.

居民說，一股過去幾年縈繞數月不去的神秘味道，重回哈蒂斯堡市中心。

Some residents say the smell is like ammonia, with others comparing it to the scent of a rotting animal corpse.

部分居民說氣味像氨，其他則把它比為動物腐屍味。

The smell is typically most noticeable in the morning, but sometimes rolls in during the evening hours as well.

這個味道通常在早晨最明顯，但有時也在晚間襲來。

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said city officials would continue in their quest to track down the source.

哈蒂斯堡市長托比．巴克說，市府官員將持續尋找追查來源。

The mayor says testing found the city’s sewer lagoons to be working properly. The city hasn’t had a violation at its lagoons since 2017.

市長說，檢測發現該市污水池妥善運作。該市的污水池2017年以來沒有違規過。

The city has also reached out to several industrial employers to determine a potential source. （AP）

該市找了幾家工業機構來判斷可能來源。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

liken：動詞，指認為、相像、比做。例句：She’s been likened to a young Princess Diana.（人們說她很像年輕時的黛安娜王妃。）

linger：動詞，指繼續逗留、徘徊、持續、緩慢消失、磨蹭、拖延、苟延殘喘。例句：Let our eyes linger over the view.（我們慢慢欣賞美景吧！）

quest：名詞，指尋找、追求、探索；動詞，指獵狗跟蹤搜尋、吠叫、請求、要求。例句：They went to the remote mountains in quest of hidden treasure.（他們到深山尋找寶藏。）

