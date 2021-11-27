為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》Missing the point: Man in Germany drives to driving test 沒抓到重點：德國男子開車赴駕駛執照考試

    德國西部貝格海姆市22日驚見一名男子開著一台「歐寶」汽車前往參加駕駛執照考試。圖僅供示意，非報導當事人車輛。（歐新社檔案照）

    2021/11/27 05:30

    ◎周虹汶

    A man in Germany has discovered the hard way that it’s best to get a driving license first before trying to use it.

    德國一名男子從教訓中學到：在試圖使用駕駛執照之前，最好先拿到它。

    Police in Bergheim, near Cologne, said Tuesday that the 37-year-old drove himself to his driving test, parking an Opel Zafira outside the test center in front of an astonished examiner.

    科隆附近的貝格海姆警方週二說，這名37歲民眾自己開車赴駕駛執照考試，在一名驚訝的監考官面前，把一台歐寶Zafira車款停在考試中心外。

    They said he told police officers who were called to the scene on Monday that he had only driven because he wanted to make sure to get to the driving test on time.

    他們說，他告訴週一被叫到現場的警官們說，他開車只是因為想要確保及時抵達那場駕駛執照考試。

    His test was immediately called off. The man now faces an investigation for driving without a license. Police also opened an investigation of the car’s owner. （AP）

    他的考試立刻被取消。這名男子現在因無照駕駛面臨調查。警方也對車主展開調查。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    miss the point：片語，指未能領會理解。例句：You missed the point of my joke.（你沒聽懂我的笑話。）

    the hard way：片語，指以不必要的費力的方式、從吃苦頭中汲取教訓。例句：He always does things the hard way.（他做事總是吃力不討好。）

    call off：片語，指取消、停止、中止（體育賽事）。例句：She called off her engagement.（她取消了婚約。）

