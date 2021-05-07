中英對照讀新聞》Stray Cats Land on Their Feet 流浪貓時來運轉

2021年1月13日，以色列特拉維夫街頭的一隻流浪貓，經過一名戴著防病毒面罩的祈禱男子身旁。（法新社檔案照）

2021/05/07 05:30

◎張沛元

It takes a certain level of privilege to foster animals at a time when many New Yorkers are struggling to take care of themselves and their families.

值此許多（美國）紐約市民想辦法照顧好自己與家人之際，得要有一定程度的特權，才能當流浪動物的中途義工。

The pandemic has underscored the vast disparities among New York’s human residents, which then trickle down to the city’s cats.

疫情大流行凸顯紐約人類居民之間的廣大差異，此一差異也逐漸下滲影響到該市的流浪貓。

"On one hand, we have a group of people who are subject to financial and housing insecurity, which makes them more likely to have to part ways with their pet in a very tragic way, which leads to more cats on the street," said Will Zweigart, the founder of the Brooklyn-based nonprofit Flatbush Cats.

「我們一方面有一群因受限於財務與居住不安全，以至於更可能以非常悲慘的方式與他們的寵物分道揚鑣的人，導致更多貓流落街頭」，總部設在布魯克林的非營利組織「浮列特布許貓」創辦人茲維加特說。

"An entirely different group is experiencing this pandemic with more free time...they’re aching for a sense of purpose."

「（但另一方面）有完全不同的一群人，因為疫情而有更多閒暇時間…他們想要有人生的意義。」

新聞辭典

land on one’s feet：慣用語，（尤指在一段時間的失意或霉運之後）獲得成功；時來運轉，峰迴路轉，逢凶化吉。例句：She is rich and gorgeous, and always lands on her feet.（她又富又美，還總是逢凶化吉。）

part ways（with one）：慣用語，分道揚鑣，拆夥，分手。

ache for someone or something：片語，（1）同情，憐憫；（2）渴望。例句：I ache for those who have to work during the year-end holidays.（我同情那些必須在歲末假期工作的人。）

