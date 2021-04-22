中英對照讀新聞》Man takes back tip from waitress after row - and everyone is on his side （男子在爭吵後拿回給女服務生的小費，眾人皆認同）

美國一名男子遭服務生無禮對待，憤而收回小費，圖為餐廳示意圖。（路透資料照）

2021/04/22 05:30

◎孫宇青

Enjoying a meal at a restaurant resulted in humiliation for one man. All was going well until it came to payment.

在餐廳吃飯為一名男子帶來屈辱經驗。到結帳之前，一切都很順利。

"Great food, but almost no interactions were made with any of the waitresses other than being given the food, as you had to reserve your table position online in advance, as well as place your order online once seated（due to COVID safety measures）," the anonymous man explained on Reddit.

這位匿名男子在美國網路論壇Reddit上解釋：「餐點美味，但除了送餐，幾乎跟所有女服務生都沒有互動，因為你得事先上網訂位，入座後也在線上點餐（新冠肺炎安全措施）。」

"The bill came out to be just about $30, and I tipped a little above 15%, giving $5. Our waitress took the cash, and as we were leaving, she returned with the $5 bill and in a passive-aggressive tone saying, ’Was something wrong with the food? Where’s the rest of the tip?’"

「帳單約30美元，我給了比15％高一點的小費，約5美元。女服務生收走現金，當我們要走時，她帶著5美元回來，用很消極且具攻擊性的語氣說：『餐點有什麼問題？其他的小費呢？』」

The man was annoyed by her manner. "I took back the $5 bill and walked out of the restaurant without saying a word."

該男子被她的態度惹火。「我拿回5美元，一語不發地走出餐廳。」

After asking if he was in the wrong, he was roundly supported. One Redditor said："Glad you got the 5 back...and she’s lucky for not getting fired."

在詢問自己是否做錯時，他獲得廣大聲援。一名用戶說：「很高興你拿回5美元…她沒被炒魷魚算幸運了。」

新聞辭典

tip：動詞或名詞，（給）小費。例句：It is a custom to tip servers in the U.S.（在美國給服務生小費是慣例。）

row：動詞或名詞，爭吵。例句：We siblings always had rows over which TV channel to watch.（我們兄弟姊妹總是為了看哪個電視頻道吵架。）

roundly：副詞，全面地。例句：The guest team was defeated roundly.（客隊一敗塗地。）

