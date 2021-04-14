為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》In the can：armed Hong Kong toilet roll heist gang jailed 進大牢：持刀搶衛生紙的香港匪徒入獄

    去年2月，香港因武漢肺炎疫情爆發引發衛生紙搶購潮，一家商店擺出大批衛生紙販售，店主因貨物擋路遭警方質問。（美聯社資料照）

    去年2月，香港因武漢肺炎疫情爆發引發衛生紙搶購潮，一家商店擺出大批衛生紙販售，店主因貨物擋路遭警方質問。（美聯社資料照）

    2021/04/14 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    Knife-wielding men who stole hundreds of toilet rolls during panic-buying shortages in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in Hong Kong were jailed for more than three years on Thursday.

    新型冠狀病毒大流行初期搶購潮造成的物資短缺期間，在香港揮刀搶走數百捲衛生紙的男子，週四被判入獄3年多。

    The three were each sentenced to 40 months in prison over the armed robbery in February last year in which some 600 toilet rolls were taken, Mingpao newspaper reported.

    明報報導，這3人因為去年2月持刀搶劫，各被判有期徒刑40個月；該起搶案中搶走約600捲衛生紙。

    During the robbery, the three men admitted to using a knife to threaten a delivery driver outside a major supermarket chain.

    這3人承認，犯案時在一家主要連鎖超市外，用刀子威脅一名物流司機。

    They made off with 50 packets of toilet paper worth around HK$1,700 but were soon tracked down by police. （AFP）

    他們搶走50包衛生紙，價值約1700港幣，但很快就被警方追查到案。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    can：名詞（非正式用法），監獄。例句：He has spent 20 years in the can. （他在牢裡蹲了20年。）

    make off：片語，匆忙離開、逃走。例句：The thieves made off before we arrived.（那些竊賊在我們抵達前逃走了。）

    track down：片語，經過搜尋後追查到下落。例句：I’ve tracked down my stolen phone.（我找到了我被偷的手機。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    禁評論解放軍？ 中國網路軍事論壇全遭封鎖
    2021/04/13 07:36

    禁評論解放軍？ 中國網路軍事論壇全遭封鎖

    點名中俄威脅 加拿大安全情報局：國內間諜活動等級直逼冷戰
    2021/04/13 06:56

    點名中俄威脅 加拿大安全情報局：國內間諜活動等級直逼冷戰

    俄國在邊境集結8萬大軍 烏克蘭與俄羅斯領袖對談落空
    2021/04/13 08:35

    俄國在邊境集結8萬大軍 烏克蘭與俄羅斯領袖對談落空

    美國田納西州校園槍擊案釀1死1傷 警方對峙中彈
    2021/04/13 07:39

    美國田納西州校園槍擊案釀1死1傷 警方對峙中彈

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播