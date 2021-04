中英對照讀新聞》In the can：armed Hong Kong toilet roll heist gang jailed 進大牢：持刀搶衛生紙的香港匪徒入獄

去年2月,香港因武漢肺炎疫情爆發引發衛生紙搶購潮,一家商店擺出大批衛生紙販售,店主因貨物擋路遭警方質問。(美聯社資料照)

2021/04/14 05:30

◎管淑平

Knife-wielding men who stole hundreds of toilet rolls during panic-buying shortages in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in Hong Kong were jailed for more than three years on Thursday.

新型冠狀病毒大流行初期搶購潮造成的物資短缺期間,在香港揮刀搶走數百捲衛生紙的男子,週四被判入獄3年多。

The three were each sentenced to 40 months in prison over the armed robbery in February last year in which some 600 toilet rolls were taken, Mingpao newspaper reported.

明報報導,這3人因為去年2月持刀搶劫,各被判有期徒刑40個月;該起搶案中搶走約600捲衛生紙。

During the robbery, the three men admitted to using a knife to threaten a delivery driver outside a major supermarket chain.

這3人承認,犯案時在一家主要連鎖超市外,用刀子威脅一名物流司機。

They made off with 50 packets of toilet paper worth around HK$1,700 but were soon tracked down by police. (AFP)

他們搶走50包衛生紙,價值約1700港幣,但很快就被警方追查到案。(法新社)

新聞辭典

can:名詞(非正式用法),監獄。例句:He has spent 20 years in the can. (他在牢裡蹲了20年。)

make off:片語,匆忙離開、逃走。例句:The thieves made off before we arrived.(那些竊賊在我們抵達前逃走了。)

track down:片語,經過搜尋後追查到下落。例句:I’ve tracked down my stolen phone.(我找到了我被偷的手機。)

