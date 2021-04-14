中英對照讀新聞》In the can：armed Hong Kong toilet roll heist gang jailed 進大牢：持刀搶衛生紙的香港匪徒入獄

去年2月，香港因武漢肺炎疫情爆發引發衛生紙搶購潮，一家商店擺出大批衛生紙販售，店主因貨物擋路遭警方質問。（美聯社資料照）

2021/04/14 05:30

◎管淑平

Knife-wielding men who stole hundreds of toilet rolls during panic-buying shortages in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in Hong Kong were jailed for more than three years on Thursday.

新型冠狀病毒大流行初期搶購潮造成的物資短缺期間，在香港揮刀搶走數百捲衛生紙的男子，週四被判入獄3年多。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The three were each sentenced to 40 months in prison over the armed robbery in February last year in which some 600 toilet rolls were taken, Mingpao newspaper reported.

明報報導，這3人因為去年2月持刀搶劫，各被判有期徒刑40個月；該起搶案中搶走約600捲衛生紙。

During the robbery, the three men admitted to using a knife to threaten a delivery driver outside a major supermarket chain.

這3人承認，犯案時在一家主要連鎖超市外，用刀子威脅一名物流司機。

They made off with 50 packets of toilet paper worth around HK$1,700 but were soon tracked down by police. （AFP）

他們搶走50包衛生紙，價值約1700港幣，但很快就被警方追查到案。（法新社）

新聞辭典

can：名詞（非正式用法），監獄。例句：He has spent 20 years in the can. （他在牢裡蹲了20年。）

make off：片語，匆忙離開、逃走。例句：The thieves made off before we arrived.（那些竊賊在我們抵達前逃走了。）

track down：片語，經過搜尋後追查到下落。例句：I’ve tracked down my stolen phone.（我找到了我被偷的手機。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法