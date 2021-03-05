中英對照讀新聞》How Do Tourist Shops Survive With No Tourists? 沒有遊客的紀念品店如何生存？

一名戴口罩的民眾去年9月經過美國紐約市曼哈頓時報廣場上的一家販售旅遊紀念品的商店。（路透檔案照）

2021/03/05 05:30

◎張沛元

Like many souvenir stores in New York City, Memories of New York in Manhattan is packed with shirts. They bear the logos of the Yankees and select subway lines, images of the Brooklyn Bridge and, of course, the familiar "I ❤️NY" insignia that is a staple of city souvenir shops.

一如（美國）紐約市的許多紀念品店，位於曼哈頓的「紐約回憶」店內擺滿T恤，上頭印有洋基標誌、特選的地鐵路線、布魯克林大橋圖片，當然還有熟悉的、已是該市紀念品店主力商品的「我愛紐約」標誌。

The store’s owner, Alper Tutus, said shirt sales are vital to his business. But since he reopened in August after closing in March because of the city’s coronavirus lockdown, he hasn’t sold a single one.

該店老闆阿爾波．圖圖斯說，T恤銷售對他的生意至為重要。他的店在（2020年）3月份因冠狀病毒封城而停業，但自8月份恢復營業後，他一件T恤也沒賣出去。

For many tourists, no visit to New York is complete without a stop to pick up a T-shirt, cap or any other piece of memorabilia that celebrates the bustling, thriving global destination that the city is — or was, before the pandemic led to travel restrictions.

對許多遊客而言，在疫情大流行導致旅遊受限之前，造訪紐約時若不買件T恤、帽子或其他任何歌頌這座－－或曾經是－－繁華興旺的全球目的地的城市的紀念品，這趟旅行就不算完整。

新聞辭典

pack with：慣用語，充滿…，擠滿…，塞滿…。例句：The beach is always packed with holiday-makers during summertime.（這座沙灘在夏日時總是人擠人。）

staple：名詞，主要商品；主食；釘書針。

vital：形容詞，必不可少的；極其重要的。例句：A strong opposition is vital to a sound democracy.（對一個健全的民主制度而言，強大的反對勢力至為重要。）

