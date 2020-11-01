中英對照讀新聞》Supreme Court upholds 17-year prison sentence for former President Lee／最高法院維持對前總統李明博17年刑期判決

南韓前總統李明博（左1）貪瀆案29日三審有罪定讞，即將入獄服刑16年。圖為他9月6日到首爾的法院出庭。（法新社檔案照）

2020/11/01 05:30

◎茅毅

The Supreme Court upheld Thursday an appeals court ruling that sentenced former President Lee Myung-bak to 17 years in prison, bringing his two-year court battle to a close.

南韓最高法院週四維持上訴法院判處前總統李明博17年有期徒刑的判決，使他兩年來的法庭鬥爭落幕。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The highest court also confirmed a fine of 13 million won and a forfeit of 5.78 billion won handed down to him by the appeals court in February. A statement from the judges read, "We do not find any fault in the lower court’s ruling," Thursday.

最高法院也確認上訴法院2月間判處他的1300萬韓元罰金和沒收57.8億韓元的犯罪所得。（最高法院）法官週四發表的一份聲明寫道，「我們在下級法院的判決中，未發現任何錯誤」。

The former president was indicted in 2018 on 16 counts, including embezzlement linked to an auto parts company, DAS, and receiving bribes from Samsung Electronics through the company.

這名前總統2018年被依16項罪名起訴，包括與DAS汽車零組件公司有關的挪用公款，以及透過該公司收受三星電子的賄賂。

新聞辭典

uphold：動詞，維（支）持、支撐、維護、贊成、舉起。例句：Judge upheld the appeals court’s decision.（法官維持上訴法院的判決。）

forfeit：名詞，喪失物、沒收物、罰金。例句：Her health was the forfeit.（她喪失了健康。）

hand down：片語，傳遞、公布判決（裁定、預算）。例句：The district court handed down a legal decision to him.（地方法院公布一項對他的判決。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法