為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    《中英對照讀新聞》Samsung, SK have fingers crossed over US gov’t Huawei approval 三星、SK祈求美政府批准供貨華為

    圖為南韓半導體大廠「SK海力士」（SK hynix）位於京畿道城南市的總部。（路透檔案照）

    圖為南韓半導體大廠「SK海力士」（SK hynix）位於京畿道城南市的總部。（路透檔案照）

    2020/09/27 05:30

    ◎茅毅

    U.S. tech giants Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) received the green light from the U.S. government to supply Huawei with certain products, raising hopes for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix to be given the same opportunity.

    美國科技巨擘英特爾和超微半導體已接獲美國政府許可，可以供應某些產品給華為，提高三星電子與SK海力士被給予同樣商機的希望。

    Samsung Electronics and SK hynix have submitted their requests and are waiting for the U.S. government’s approval. If the U.S. government rejects their requests, it will lead to severe losses for the two Korean tech giants.

    三星電子與SK海力士已提出請求，正等待美國政府放行。若美國政府拒絕所請，將造成這兩家韓國科技大廠嚴重損失。

    "The story for Samsung and SK could be different from Intel and AMD as they are U.S. companies and develop processors and CPUs for PCs, which are seen as less of a security risk," an industry official familiar with the matter said. "However, Samsung and SK supply Huawei with mobile components, a sector which the U.S. sees as a major security risk from the Chinese firm."

    一名知情的業界高層說，「三星及SK和英特爾與超微半導體的情況不同，因為它們是美國公司，而且是研發處理器及個人電腦的中央處理器，被認為（對美國國安的）風險較小」。「然而，三星和SK是供應手機零組件給華為，美方視該領域存在這家中國公司帶來的重大國安風險」。

    新聞辭典

    cross one’s fingers：片語，祈求（禱）、禱告某事發生（成功）。例句：We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the weather stays nice.（我們繼續祈禱天氣保持良好。）

    green light：片語，交通號誌中的綠燈、准許、許可、放行。例句：If we can’t do this movie for $1 million dollars, the studio is not going to give the green light to it.（若我們無法將這部電影的成本控制在100萬美元，電影公司不會同意開拍。）

    a different story：片語，情況就不一樣了、另一番景象（境遇）。例句：His life will be a different story if he failed to graduate in the university.（若他當時大學沒畢業，他的生活將是另一番境遇。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    官逼民反？ 中國男開大型鏟土機狠砸警車
    2020/09/26 10:05

    官逼民反？ 中國男開大型鏟土機狠砸警車 影片

    訓練出意外 烏克蘭軍機墜毀25死
    2020/09/26 09:15

    訓練出意外 烏克蘭軍機墜毀25死

    指川普沒好理由退出WHO 譚德塞：美國自己也受傷
    2020/09/26 07:35

    指川普沒好理由退出WHO 譚德塞：美國自己也受傷

    外媒爆美大法官人選拍板！川普將提名48歲保守派女性巴雷特
    2020/09/26 09:13

    外媒爆美大法官人選拍板！川普將提名48歲保守派女性巴雷特

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播