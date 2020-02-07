中英對照讀新聞》Chinese cafe paints dogs to look like giant pandas 中國咖啡館將狗染色 使其宛如大貓熊

中國一家咖啡館將狗塗染成好像大貓熊，受到外界批評。（路透）

2020-02-07 05:30:00

◎張沛元

A Chinese cafe is under fire for painting dogs as pandas to stand out in the competitive pet cafe market.

中國一家咖啡館因為將狗塗染成好像大貓熊、俾便其在競爭激烈的寵物咖啡館市場脫穎而出而挨批。

The cafe － in the southwestern city of Chengdu, close to the native home of the giant panda － also offers a dyeing service for people who want to transform their own pets into pandas.

這家位於大貓熊故鄉附近、中國西南部城市成都的咖啡館，還對想將自家寵物變身成貓熊的飼主，提供染色服務。

The controversy started when the state-run People’s Daily posted a video of the fluffy Chow Chow dogs on social media.

當國營媒體「人民日報」在社群媒體上張貼一段毛茸茸的鬆獅犬影片後，爭議隨之而起。

"It costs 1,500 Chinese yuan （$212） to dye （a pet） each time," the owner, surnamed Huang, said in the video. He said the dye, which was imported from Japan, did not pose a threat to the pets’ well-being.

「染（一隻寵物）一次要價1500人民幣（212美元），」黃姓店主在影片中如是說。他說，從日本進口的染劑不會危及寵物健康。

In the video, the painted "pandas" can be seen roaming around in the cafe, where customers were encouraged to interact with them while they enjoyed their meals.

影片中可以看到，被塗染成「大貓熊」的狗兒在咖啡館內四處晃蕩，店內消費者在享用餐飲之餘，也被鼓勵與牠們互動。

However the gimmick provoked angry comments from pet lovers on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter.

然而，這個噱頭在中國版推特「微博」上挑起喜愛毛小孩的網友怒火。

"While they look adorable, dyeing the pet this way can easy hurt them," one user commented. "Why did he have to treat the dogs like that?" Another questioned.

「雖然看起來很可愛，但這樣幫寵物染色很容易會害了牠們，」一名（微博）使用者評論。「他為什麼要這樣對待這些狗？」另一人也質疑。

新聞辭典

under fire：慣用語，遭到射擊；比喻受到嚴厲批評。

stand out：片語動詞，突出，顯著，堅持。例句：Is there any secret to stand out in job interviews?（在求職面試時表現突出有秘訣嗎？）

pose：動詞，造成，引起（尤指問題或困難）。例句：Poverty poses a threat to global security.（貧窮對全球安全構成威脅。）

