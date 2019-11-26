中英對照讀新聞》Cambodia to ban elephant rides at Angkor Wat 柬埔寨禁止在吳哥窟騎大象

柬埔寨吳哥窟將在2020年初禁止民眾騎乘大象。（法新社）

2019-11-26 05:30:00

◎黃靖媗

Following pressure from animal activist groups, Apsara, the management authority for the Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap, Cambodia announced in June 2019 it would ban elephant rides in early 2020.

在許多動物活動組織的施壓下，負責管理吳哥遺址的暹粒地區「阿帕薩拉」保護管理局2019年6月表示，他們將從2020年初起禁止大象騎乘。

Local outlet the Khmer Times reports that on November 15, two of the 14 elephants currently at the park, have been relocated to the nearby Bos Thom community forest. An Apsara press representative told the Khmer Times that the remaining dozen animals would be relocated to the same forest by "early next year."

本地媒體「高棉時報」11月15日報導，該園區的14隻大象中，有2隻被重新安置在附近的「Bos Thom」社區森林。1名「阿帕薩拉」的發言人告訴「高棉時報」，剩下的12隻會在明年初被安置到同座森林。

In 2016, an elephant named Sambo died at Angkor, drawing worldwide attention. Her death was blamed on a combination of heat stroke and exhaustion from ferrying so many human beings around.

2016年，1隻名為珊寶的大象死在吳哥窟，引起了全世界的矚目。牠的死因被歸咎於因為載運了太多人而導致的中暑與過度勞累。

Two years later, the World Wildlife Fund published an in-depth look at the dwindling populations of the Asian elephant, noting that the species’ population had declined by 50% in just three generations.

兩年後，世界自然基金會發布關於亞洲大象數量減少的深入調查，發現該物種現今的數量比3代之前少了50%。

新聞辭典

Announce：動詞，宣布。例句：The singer announces she got married with her boyfriend.（這位歌手宣布她與男友結婚了。）

Relocate：動詞，重新安置。例句：The dog isn’t used to stay here,so it will be relocated to my sister’s house.（這隻狗不習慣待在這，所以牠會被重新安置在我姐姐的房子。）

Exhaustion：名詞，筋疲力盡。例句：If you suffer from exhaustion, you can take a break.（如果你覺得累，你可以休息一下。）

