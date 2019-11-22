中英對照讀新聞》Woman turns 107 and shares her secret to longevity: ’I never got married’ 年滿107歲的女士分享長壽秘訣：「我從未結婚」

美國紐約市的百歲女人瑞露薏絲．希格諾伊深信，她的長壽秘訣是不曾結婚。（取自網路）

2019-11-22 05:30:00

◎張沛元

A woman who celebrated her 107th birthday on Wednesday shared her secret to living a long life： stay single.

一名週三歡度107歲生日的女士，分享她的長壽秘訣：保持單身。

Louise Signore, who lives in the Bronx in New York, maintains a healthy diet and exercises regularly. But she believes the real reason why she’s enjoyed more than a century is because she never tied the knot.

住在（美國）紐約市布朗區的露薏絲．希格諾伊，維持健康飲食與固定運動。但她深信，她能享受超過一世紀人生的真正原因，是她從不曾與任何人永結同心。

"I think the secret of 107： I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says, ’I wish I never got married.’"

「我想，（我能活到）107歲的秘訣，（就是）我沒結過婚。我認為這就是秘訣。我妹妹說，『我希望我從沒結過婚。』」

The woman’s sister is 102-years-old, WCBS reported, so longevity might run in the family.

WCBS電視台報導，希格諾伊的妹妹高齡102歲，因此長壽可能是家族遺傳。

Signore celebrated her milestone with a birthday party at the JASA Bartow Community Center in Co-op City, according to WCBS. More than 100 people attended.

WCBS電視台報導，希格諾伊在（布朗區的）合作公寓城的JASA巴托社區中心，舉行歡慶她來到107歲此一重要人生里程碑的生日趴，有超過百人與會同歡。

Alelia Murphy, 114, currently holds the record for being the oldest living woman in the United States. Murphy lives in Harlem in New York, which is also where Signore was born.

114歲的艾蕾莉亞．墨菲是美國境內仍在世的最年長女性紀錄保持人。墨菲住在紐約市哈林區，此處也是希格諾伊的出生地。

新聞辭典

longevity：名詞，長壽，長期受歡迎。

tie the knot：慣用語，非正式用法，結婚。例句：So when are your sister and her boyfriend going to tie the knot?（那麼你妹妹跟她男朋友什麼時候要結婚呢？）

run in the family：慣用語，家族遺傳，世代相傳。例句：We’re all optimistic - it seems to run in the family.（我們一家人都很樂觀—好像是遺傳。）

