中英對照讀新聞》The World’s Thickest Mountain Glacier Is Finally Melting, and Climate Change Is 100% to Blame全球最厚的山岳冰川終歸消融，罪魁禍首確信為氣候變遷

阿拉斯加「朱諾冰原」主要冰川中最大的「塔庫」，2018年首次被衛星影像拍攝到向後退縮的消融情況。 （取自網路）

2019-11-18 05:30:00

◎劉宜庭

As the largest of 20 major glaciers in Alaska’s Juneau Icefield and one of the single thickest glaciers in the world, Taku had been demonstrably gaining mass and spreading farther into the nearby Taku river for nearly half a century, while all of its neighboring glaciers shrank. Now, it appears those glory days are over.

全球最厚冰川之一、阿拉斯加「朱諾冰原」20座主要冰川中最大的「塔庫」，近半個世紀以來，在周遭所有冰川退縮之際，仍顯著增長並擴張至鄰近的塔庫河。但「塔庫冰川」現在看來已榮景不再。

In a new pair of satellite photos shared by NASA’s Earth Observatory, the slow decline of Taku Glacier has finally become apparent. Taken in August 2014 and August 2018, the photos show the icy platforms where the glacier meets the river retreating for the first time since scientists began studying Taku, in 1946.

美國國家航太總署（NASA）地球觀測站新發布的兩張衛星影像顯示，「塔庫」的緩慢消融終歸已有所顯現。對比2014年8月、2018年8月拍攝的照片，自科學家1946年開始研究「塔庫」以來，冰川與河流交會處的冰壁首次向後退縮。

According to glaciologist Mauri Pelto, who has studied the Juneau Icefield for three decades, Taku was predicted to continue advancing for the rest of the century. "To be able to have the transition take place so fast indicates that climate is overriding the natural cycle of advance and retreat that the glacier would normally be going through," Pelto said.

研究「朱諾冰原」30年的冰川學家毛里．佩爾托指出，此前預期「塔庫」本世紀仍將繼續向前擴張。「能如此快速地呈現過渡轉變，表明氣候影響超越了冰川增損進退的自然週期，」佩爾托表示。

新聞辭典

glacier：名詞，冰川、冰河。例句：The Taku Glacier measures 1480 meters from surface to floor.（塔庫冰川的表面到冰底有1480公尺。）

retreat：名詞，退縮；動詞，後退。例句：From 2013 to 2018, advancement stopped — then, in 2018, the Taku Glacier started to retreat.（塔庫冰川2013年至2018年停止向前擴張，然後2018年開始向後退縮。）

transition：名詞，過渡、轉變。例句：Taku’s transition from growth to decay seems to have lasted only a few years.（塔庫冰川在數年內從增長過渡到衰退。）

