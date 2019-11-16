中英對照讀新聞》Florida man charged for stash of Trump-shaped ecstasy pills-佛羅里達男子被控藏匿川普形狀的搖頭丸

美國印地安納州州警去年中查獲的川普搖頭丸。（法新社檔案照）

2019-11-16 05:30:00

◎周虹汶

A Florida man who was found to have ecstasy pills shaped like U.S. President Donald Trump’s head has been charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances, according Pinellas County court documents.

根據皮尼拉斯郡法院文件，被發現持有狀似美國總統川普頭部之搖頭丸的一名佛羅里達男子，依非法持有管制物質罪名起訴。

Brendan Dolan-King, 23, was charged on Friday in Clearwater, Florida after police searched his apartment in June and discovered fentanyl and five orange pills shaped like Trump’s head, which were later found to contain the hallucinogen MDMA, or ecstasy.

在警方6月搜索他的公寓並起獲芬太尼和5顆狀似川普頭的橘色藥丸以後，23歲的布倫布倫丹‧多倫—金，週五於佛羅里達州清水市被起訴，川普頭藥丸之後被發現含有迷幻藥亞甲二氧甲基苯丙胺，又稱搖頭丸。

The confiscation resembles one in Indiana in 2018, when the Lafayette Journal & Courier reported that police patrolling an interstate highway seized an orange tablet in the shape of the 45th U.S. president’s head, with his lips puckered on the front and "Great Again" printed on the back. (Reuters)

這次沒收與2018年發生在印地安納州的一案類似，拉法葉市《信使報》當時報導，巡邏州際公路的警察沒收了一顆形狀為美國第45任總統川普頭部的橘色藥錠，正面是他嘟起嘴唇，背面印有「再度偉大」。（路透）

新聞辭典

stash：名詞，指貯藏物、藏身處；動詞，指隱藏、藏匿、停止。例句：It is a slack season and they’re going to stash business.（現在是淡季，他們要歇業了。）

ecstasy：名詞，指欣喜若狂、出神忘形、迷幻藥、搖頭丸。例句：Speechless with ecstasy , the little girl gazed at the gift.（小女孩盯著禮物看，高興得說不出話來。）

pucker：動詞，指皺起、縮攏；名詞，指皺紋、皺褶。例句：She looked at him with a pucker in her brows.（她皺起眉頭看著他。）

