中英對照讀新聞》Deepfakes are real enough to cause action 以假亂真的「深度偽造」引發糾紛

圖為將俄羅斯總統普廷的影片「換臉」成美國總統川普的「深度偽造」技術。（法新社資料照）

2019-11-11 05:30:00

◎劉宜庭

The advanced deepfake efforts that cybersecurity analysts warn about rely on AI to create something so real that it causes people to act.

網路安全分析人員警告，先進「深度偽造」依賴人工智慧（AI）的產製成果，已真實到足以讓人們做出實際行動。

For example, in March of 2019, the CEO of a British energy firm received a call from what sounded like his boss. The message was urgent — the executive needed to transfer a large amount of funds to a Hungarian supplier within the hour.

例如，一家英國能源公司的執行長2019年3月接到一通聲音很像他老闆的電話。這通緊急電話要求該主管在一小時內轉帳大筆資金到一家匈牙利廠商。

Only after the money was sent did it become clear the executive’s boss was never on the line. Instead, cybercriminals had used AI to generate an audio clip that mimicked his boss’s voice. The criminals called the British man and played the clip, convincing him to transfer the funds. The unnamed victim was scammed out of €220,000 — an amount equal to $243,000.

該筆錢轉出後事情才真相大白，這名執行長的老闆從未打過這通電話。而是網路罪犯使用AI產製仿造他老闆聲音的音頻片段。罪犯致電該名英國男子並播放這段音頻，說服他轉出資金。這名沒有揭露姓名的受害者被騙了22萬歐元，相當於24萬3000美元。

Reports indicate it’s the first successful hack of its kind, although it’s an unusual way for hackers to go about fooling victims. Some analysts point out other hacks like this may have happened but have gone unreported, or perhaps the people involved did not know hackers used this technology.

報導指出，這是此類駭客攻擊的首件成功案例，儘管這般戲弄受害者對駭客來說很不尋常。一些分析指出，與此案類似的駭客行動可能也曾發生過，只是沒有被報導出來，或是涉事者不知道駭客使用這類科技。

新聞辭典

deepfake：名詞，深度偽造、深偽。例句：Deepfakes can alter audio content.（「深度偽造」能夠改動音頻的內容。）

cybersecurity：名詞，網路安全。例句：Cybersecurity is the practice of protecting systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks.（網路安全是保護系統、網路和程式免受數位攻擊的具體實踐。）

mimic：動詞，摹擬；形容詞，模仿的、仿造的。例句：GANs’ potential is huge, because they can learn to mimic any distribution of data.（「生成對抗網路」的潛力巨大，因其能學習模仿任何數據的分配。）

