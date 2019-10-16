中英對照讀新聞》Taiwanese ’graffiti village’ eases elderly loneliness 台灣「彩繪村」紓解老人的寂寞

2019-10-16

Nestled in the mist-covered foothills of Taiwan’s central mountain range, Ruan Chiao village is virtually devoid of young people, but artist Wu Tsun-hsien is coaxing the Instagram generation back by transforming local homes into a canvas of colour.

坐落於雲霧繚繞的台灣中央山脈山麓，軟橋村幾乎不見年輕人，但藝術家吳尊賢將當地的民宅變身為彩色畫布，吸引Instagram世代回流。

"This village is full of old people," the 55-year-old laments, explaining how the vast majority of youngsters － including his own children － have moved to the city, leaving elderly residents listless and lonely.

55歲的吳尊賢感嘆，「這個村子都是老人」，並解釋為什麼大多數年輕人都搬到城市，留下老人寂寥度日，他自己的孩子也是如此。

But paintings have started to bring young visitors － always keen for a selfie in a photo-friendly location － back.

但是，畫畫開始把總是對自拍景點興致勃勃的年輕遊客帶回來了。

"These drawings attracted many tourists to come and visit. The old people who were left here are no longer so bored. This was my biggest gain," he beams.

「這些彩繪吸引許多觀光客到訪，被留在這裡的老人不再這麼無聊，這是我最大的收穫」，他神采奕奕地說道。

There are now some half a dozen so-called "graffiti villages" in Taiwan that have been festooned with artwork in a bid to inject some life into rural places that have been emptied of its young.

台灣目前有約6處所謂的「彩繪村」，這些村子以藝術妝點，試圖為流失年輕人的鄉村地區注入一些生氣。

新聞辭典

coax：動詞，勸誘、哄誘。例句：There are many ways to coax consumers to buy our products.（有很多方法勸誘顧客購買我們的產品。）

listless：形容詞，缺少活力，無精打采的。例句：I feel tired and listless.（我覺得疲憊又沒勁。）

beam：動詞，發出光線、電波等；高興地笑。例句：She is beaming with delight.（她笑得開懷。）

