《中英對照讀新聞》Ninth case of African swine fever confirmed in Ganghwa／韓第9起非洲豬瘟病例在江華郡確診

2019-09-29

◎茅毅

Another case of African swine fever has been found in the Ganghwa County of Incheon, pushing up the total number of confirmed cases to nine.

南韓又一起非洲豬瘟的病例，已在仁川廣域市的江華郡發現，使該國確診案例的總數增至9例。

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Friday that the ninth case of the disease had been detected at a pig farm on Ganghwa Island, about 60 kilometers west of Seoul. Two other suspected farms in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, tested negative.

南韓農林畜產食品部週五表示，第9起病例已在首爾以西約60公里的江華島一個養豬場發現。另外兩個在京畿道楊州市的可疑養豬場，在檢驗後均呈陰性。

The first outbreak of the deadly animal virus was confirmed Sept. 17 at a hog farm in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. All confirmed cases of the virus have been found in the inter-Korean border areas of Incheon and Paju. As the massive spread of swine fever continues, more than 28,000 pigs have been slaughtered as of 7 p.m. Thursday, and some 32,500 more are set to be culled.

此一豬隻致命病毒疫情，南韓最初確認是9月17日在京畿道坡州市一個養豬場爆發。至今所有確認的案例，皆在仁川和坡州的南、北韓邊界地區發現。隨著非洲豬瘟的疫情持續大規模擴散，截至週四晚間7點，逾2.8萬豬隻已遭撲殺，另有約3.25萬隻也將遭選擇性宰殺。

新聞辭典

negative：形容詞，陰性的、否定（拒絕）的、消極（負面）的、陰極的。The results of her HIV test were negative.（她的愛滋病毒檢驗結果呈陰性。）

slaughter：動詞、名詞，屠殺、宰殺、殺戮。These animals were slaughtered.（這些動物遭屠宰。）

cull：動詞，挑（揀）選、淘汰（剔除）、選擇性宰殺。The plan to cull large numbers of baby seals has angered environmental groups.（選擇性捕殺大量小海豹的計畫，已引發環保團體的憤怒。）

