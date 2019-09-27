《中英對照讀新聞》Melania Trump participates in reopening of Washington Monument 梅蘭妮亞．川普參加華盛頓紀念碑重新開放儀式

2019-09-27

◎張沛元

First lady Melania Trump, alongside a group of local fourth graders, helped cut the ribbon to re-open the Washington Monument, which had been under construction in the wake of a 2011 earthquake.

（美國）第一夫人梅蘭妮亞．川普與她身旁的一群當地小學四年級學生，幫忙在華盛頓紀念碑重新開放的儀式上剪綵；該紀念碑在2011年的一場地震過後進行修繕。

When it first opened to the public in 1888, it used to take more than 10 minutes to reach the top of the 500-foot Washington Monument, by steam-propelled elevator. Today, it’s automated, and the ride in a posh new lift with video screens is just 70 seconds.

當華盛頓紀念碑在1888年首度對外開放時，搭乘以蒸汽為動力的電梯來到這座高500呎的紀念碑的最頂端，要花超過10分鐘。而今，電梯是全自動的，而且搭乘這個附帶有螢幕的高檔新電梯登頂，只要70秒。

That’s just one of the upgrades Trump helped celebrate Thursday morning as she served as special guest to officially reopen the iconic structure after more than two years of closure for much-needed renovations.

梅蘭妮亞．川普週四一早以特別嘉賓之姿，宣告這座為了進行迫切需要的修繕而關閉超過2年的知名建築，正式重新開放，而（新電梯）不過是諸多升級更新之一。

新聞辭典

cut a/the ribbon：慣用語，剪綵，以剪斷緞帶的行為來宣告某事正式開始或揭幕。例句：We are not sure whether the CEO will be here when we cut the ribbon on the new headquarters tomorrow.（我們不確定當我們明天為新總部剪綵揭幕時，執行長是否會出席。）

in the wake of something：慣用語，作為…的後果；隨…之後而來。例句：They had no place to live in the wake of the flood.（他們在水患過後曾一度無家可歸。）

much-needed：形容詞，急需，迫切需要的。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法