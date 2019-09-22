《中英對照讀新聞》Prime suspect’s DNA matches sample from evidence in serial killing 主嫌的DNA與連環殺人案中採集的證據樣本吻合

2019-09-22

◎茅毅

Police confirmed Thursday that DNA evidence appears to have identified the perpetrator of the nation’s worst unsolved case of serial murders that took place in the 1980s, although the statute of limitations on the crimes has expired, meaning the man will not be charged.

南韓警方週四證實，去氧核醣核酸（DNA）證據似已辨認出1980年代發生的該國頭號連環殺人懸案的兇手身分，儘管針對該連環殺人案的追訴期已過，意謂此人將不會被起訴。

According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, DNA samples found in evidence collected from the fifth, seventh and ninth murders matched that of the new prime suspect surnamed Lee, 56, who has been behind bars for decades after being found guilty in another murder case.

根據「京畿道南部地方警察廳」，從在其中第5、第7和第9起命案採集的證據中發現的DNA樣本，和李姓、現年56歲的新主要嫌疑人的DNA相符，李嫌在另一件兇殺案被判有罪後，迄今已坐牢數十年。

However, during recent questioning at Busan Detention Center, Lee denied that he committed the murders. He has been imprisoned there since 1994 after receiving a life sentence for drugging and raping his sister-in-law before killing her and disposing of her body.

然而，近日在釜山監獄接受訊問時，李某否認他犯下相關罪行。他因吸毒以及性侵後殺害其小姨子並將她棄屍而被判無期徒刑，自1994年起，在該監獄服刑至今。

新聞辭典

perpetrator：名詞，行兇（犯罪、作惡）者。The perpetrators of the massacre must be brought to justice as war criminals.（這場大屠殺的諸多兇手必須以戰犯身分繩之以法。）

behind bars：片語，坐牢、服刑、被關進監獄。He has spent most of his life behind bars.（他一生中大部分時間是在牢獄中度過。）

dispose of：片語，處理、清除、丟棄。The dictator disposed of all his opponents.（該獨裁者將他所有的敵人剪除。）

