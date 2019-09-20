中英對照讀新聞》Woman uses power of social media to track down Irish tourists who posed for picture in Times Square-女子利用社群媒體力量追蹤到在時報廣場拍照的愛爾蘭遊客

2019-09-20

◎張沛元

Christina Boniello was strolling through Times Square earlier this month when a group of three men with Irish accents asked her to snap a photo of them.

克莉絲汀娜．波聶洛本月稍早漫步於（美國紐約）時報廣場時，3名帶著愛爾蘭腔的男子要求她幫他們拍張快照。

They were like any other group bustling around the tourist haven. But they had an unusual request, Boniello, 23, wrote on Twitter.

他們就跟任何在這個觀光勝地瞎熱呼的遊客一樣，但他們的要求很不尋常，23歲的波聶洛在推特上寫道。

They said they didn’t have their own smartphones or cameras, so they asked her to use hers.

他們說，他們沒有自己的智慧型手機或相機，所以他們要求她用她的手機或相機拍照。

"We’ll find it someday," one of them said.

「我們總有一天會找到（這張照片），」其中1人說。

Their faith paid off, thanks to the ancient power of Irish tribal ties now globalized through Internet connectivity, The Irish Sun reported.

愛爾蘭太陽報報導，拜如今透過網際網路連結力而全球化的愛爾蘭部族關係的古老力量之賜，他們的信念還真的行得通。

About a week after taking the photo, Boniello posted it to Twitter, explaining how she met the men and wondering whether anybody knew them.

波聶洛在拍完照約1週後將照片貼上推特，說明她如何遇到這些人以及不知道有沒有人認識他們。

In less than an hour, Irish Twitter came up with the men’s identities, and the picture was sent to those Times Square dreamers.

不到1小時，愛爾蘭推特就翻出這些人的身分，還把照片發給這幾名參訪時報廣場的夢想家。

新聞辭典

track down：慣用語，經追蹤或搜索而發現。

bustle around：慣用語，忙著做，東奔西跑。例句：The staff were bustling around, trying to get things ready for the conference.（工作人員忙著為會議做好準備。）

pay off：慣用語，成功，帶來好結果；清償債務。例句：Robert F. Smith, keynote speaker for Morehouse College’s commencement ceremony, said he would pay off the college debt of the class of 2019, approximately $40 million.（摩爾豪斯學院畢業典禮主講人羅伯特．F．史密斯說，他會幫2019年班的畢業生清償總金額約4000萬美元的學貸。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法