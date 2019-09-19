《中英對照讀新聞》Turkish artist goes viral with stark misery/comfort images／影像呈現鮮明痛苦與安逸，土耳其藝術家爆紅

2019-09-19

《中英對照讀新聞》Turkish artist goes viral with stark misery/comfort images影像呈現鮮明痛苦與安逸，土耳其藝術家爆紅

◎孫宇青

A Starbucks cup merging with a crowd around a dried-up well, or a yacht spliced with a boat full of refugees: powerful collages by the Turkish artist, 29-year-old Ugur Gallenkus, have taken the internet by storm.

一個星巴克杯子與一個被人群環繞的乾涸水井並列；一艘遊艇與一艘滿載難民的小船拼接。由29歲土耳其藝術家烏古．加蘭庫斯創作的拼貼影像，已在網路上造成轟動。

Gallenkus has stirred a huge reaction by juxtaposing photos of misery in war-torn countries with the comforts of the West.

加蘭庫斯將戰亂國家的苦難照片，與西方國家的安逸生活拼接在一起，引發巨大回響。

One features a little girl dressed in a Wonder Woman costume spliced together with a girl covered in blood and bandages － the sort of jarring contrast which Gallenkus hopes will raise awareness of a "parallel world".

一件作品結合一名穿著《神力女超人》服裝的女孩，與一名全身都是血跡和繃帶的女孩。加蘭庫斯希望透過這種衝突對比，喚起對於「平行世界」的認識。

"I would like to tell the world that people in developing countries live in war, hunger and pain. If we want to live in peace and harmony we must have knowledge about each others’ lives," he said.（AFP）

他說：「我想告訴全世界，發展中國家的人們活在戰爭、饑荒與痛苦中。如果我們想要活得和平及和諧，就一定要了解彼此的生活。」（法新社）

新聞辭典

merge：動詞，合併。例句：The two companies don’t deny rumors that they aim to merge.（這兩家公司並未否認雙方有意合併的傳聞。）

splice：動詞，拼接。例句：The video will be spliced with news footage.（這部影片會和新聞片段剪接在一起。）

juxtapose：動詞，並置。例句：The exhibition juxtaposes the works of professionals and those of amateurs.（這項展覽同時展出專家和業餘者的作品。）

