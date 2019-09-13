《中英對照讀新聞》Buddha statue with ‘sunglasses’ a bright spot for Aichi tourism「墨鏡」大佛成愛知縣觀光亮點

2019-09-13

◎張沛元

Ontake Yakushison is the coolest Buddhist statue in these parts, if seen from the proper angle.

若從適當的角度看過來，御嶽藥師尊是當地最酷的佛像。

When the giant Buddha, or “daibutsu,” is viewed from a certain spot, alarm signals at a railroad crossing of Nagoya Railway Co.’s Inuyama Line overlap his eyes, making him appear to be wearing sunglasses.

當你從特定位置看過來，（日本）名古屋鐵路犬山線一處平交道的警示號誌燈，會剛好蓋住這尊大佛塑像的眼睛，讓大佛看起來好像戴了一副墨鏡。

Locals affectionately call the reinforced concrete statue, “Hotei no Daibutsu” （Daibutsu of the Hotei district）.

當地人將這座由鋼筋混凝土打造的佛像，暱稱為「布袋大佛」（布袋地區的大佛）。

But after pictures of him wearing “shades” spread over social media, he also became known as “Daibutsu with sunglasses.”

但在大佛戴墨鏡的照片於社群媒體上流傳開來後，大佛也以「墨鏡大佛」之名廣為周知。

The statue was already an imposing figure. At about 18 meters high, it is taller than the Great Buddha at Todaiji temple in Nara.

這尊塑像原本就氣宇非凡，足足有18公尺高，比奈良東大寺的大佛還高。

However, with his “rahotsu” tightly curled hair, special to Buddhist statues, and with cherry blossoms in the foreground creating the look of a colorful shirt, the statue can take on the appearance of a beachgoer.

然其一頭佛像特有的螺髮，再加上前景中那片有如一件色彩繽紛的T恤的盛開櫻花，讓這尊佛像彷彿是一名海灘遊客。

新聞辭典

bright spot：慣用語，指在諸多負面或悲傷的情況中的（唯一）正面或值得高興的事；照耀一片黑暗（負面）的光點。本慣用語字面意義雖為「亮點」，然其意義與中文的亮點（指特色或引人矚目之處）仍略有出入。例句：The only bright spot of the weekend was our trip to the restaurant.（本週唯一值得高興的事就是我們去餐廳吃飯。）

in these parts：慣用語，該城鎮或區域周遭。例句：There are no roads in these parts.（這附近沒有路。）

imposing：形容詞，壯觀的，宏偉的；氣宇不凡的。

