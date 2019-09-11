《中英對照讀新聞》More than half of UK parents think sunglasses should be part of school uniform, survey claims 調查聲稱，英國逾半數家長認為校服裝備應包括太陽眼鏡

2019-09-11

◎陳成良

More than half of UK parents believe sunglasses should become an official part of school uniform, a study has found.

一項研究發現，逾半數英國家長認為，太陽眼鏡應該成為標準校服裝備的一部分。

A study of 1,000 parents with children aged 4-12 found 72 percent worried about protecting their child’s eyes from the sun.

一項針對1000名子女年齡在4歲到12歲之間的家長的研究發現，72%的家長擔心孩子的眼睛沒有受到防曬保護。

However, only three in 10 sent their child to school with sunglasses every time it was sunny.

然而，只有10分之3的家長讓孩子在晴天時戴太陽眼鏡上學。

One-quarter even said their child was forbidden by their school from wearing sunglasses on school grounds.

4分之1的家長甚至表示，學校禁止孩子在校園配戴太陽眼鏡。

A spokesperson for Monkey Monkey Sunglasses, which commissioned the study, said: "Parents are consistently telling us that their children are more likely to wear sunglasses on holiday or to leisure activities than at school."

委託進行這項研究的「猴猴太陽鏡」發言人說：「家長一直告訴我們，孩子一般都是在度假或參加休閒活動時較可能配戴太陽眼鏡，在學校的時候不怎麼戴。」

"We just want parents to be aware that the midday and afternoon sun can be equally strong in the school playground, or on the walk home from school, as it is on the beach."

「我們只是想讓父母們意識到，中午和下午在學校操場，以及放學回家路上的陽光，和海灘上的陽光一樣強烈。」

新聞辭典

protect...from：片語，保護…不受…侵襲；防禦。例句：You should protect the children from catching cold.（你應該保護孩子們不要受涼。）

commission：動詞，委託。例句：She was commissioned by the publisher to write a preface for the new book.（出版商委託她為這本新書寫序。）

be aware of：片語，意識到。例句：He doesn’t seem to be aware of the serious problem.（他好像沒意識到這個嚴重的問題。）

