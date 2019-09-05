《中英對照讀新聞》Equatorial Guinea struggles for place in world tourism 赤道幾內亞賣力在全球旅遊市場佔一席之地

2019-09-05

In Equatorial Guinea, the Sipopo resort with its five-star hotel and exclusive facilities rises from a tropical beach. This is a notoriously closed country that has turned to tourism to help fill its coffers.

在赤道幾內亞，擁有五星級飯店和許多專用設施的西波波度假村，在熱帶海灘旁拔地而起。這個國家出了名地封閉，但為了充實國庫，已開始推廣觀光。

Sipopo, a 16-kilometer drive from the capital Malabo, was carved out of an ancient forest in 2011 at a cost of 670 million, initially to host African Union summit and showcase the rise of the tiny oil-rich state.

西波波距離首都馬拉波開車約16公里，是2011年斥資6.7億美元（逾211億台幣），在一處原始林開拓而成，最初目的是舉辦非洲聯盟峰會，展示這個石油蘊藏量豐富的小國的崛起。

For almost a decade, Sipopo has been the crown jewel in a strategy to lure high-end visitors to Equatorial Guinea. But the town, visited by an AFP reporter earlier this year, seemed quite empty. A worker said it was quiet year round.

近十年來，西波波一直是赤道幾內亞吸引高檔旅客的策略中，宛如皇冠之珠的存在。但一名法新社記者今年稍早訪視後，發現當地似乎杳無人煙。一名工作人員表示，那裡一整年都很安靜。

The occasional visitors tend to be rich and well connected, who are mostly guests of the government. For instance, one of the villas was occupied by former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh after he fled his country in 2017.（AFP）

偶然到訪的旅客通常是富裕且有特殊關係，許多人是該國政府的賓客。例如，其中一間獨立別墅的居住者，就是2017年逃離母國的前甘比亞獨裁者葉海亞．賈梅。（法新社）

新聞辭典

carve out：動詞片語，雕出；開拓。例句：The workers carved out a path in the barren land.（工人在這塊荒地闢出一條小徑。）

high-end：形容詞，高檔的。例句：Many high-end department stores are located in the region.（許多高檔百貨公司落腳該區。）

year round：形容詞或副詞，一年到頭的。例句：The city holds many festivals all year round.（這座城市一年中舉辦多場慶典。）

