《中英對照讀新聞》 Indonesian walks 700-km backwards to highlight deforestation 印尼人倒退走700公里 凸顯森林砍伐問題

2019-08-24

◎周虹汶

An Indonesia man is walking backwards from his home in eastern Java to the capital Jakarta to raise awareness of deforestation.

一位印尼男子正從他位於東爪哇的住家倒退走往首都雅加達市，以提高對森林砍伐問題的意識。

The more than 700 km would be arduous enough under any circumstances, but Medi Bastoni is drawing attention to his campaign by doing it walking backwards.

超過700公里的路程，在任何情況下都是夠艱鉅的，但梅迪．巴斯托尼藉由倒退走，正為他的運動引來關注。

Bastoni, 43, started on July 18 from his village on Mount Wilis, a 2,500-meter volcano in East Java province that has been affected by deforestation. He hopes to meet President Joko Widodo when he arrives in Jakarta later this month.

43歲的巴斯托尼，7月18日由他位在維利斯火山上的村落起腳，這座位於東爪哇省的2500公尺高火山長久以來受伐林影響。他希望本月稍後抵達雅加達時，見到總統佐科威。

Indonesia has one of the highest rates of deforestation in the world, with more than 74 million hectares of rainforest - an area nearly twice the size of Japan - logged, burned or degraded in the last half century, according to Greenpeace.

根據「綠色和平」，印尼的森林砍伐率在全球名列前茅，超過7400萬公頃雨林——面積近乎是日本的兩倍——在過去半世紀被砍伐、焚燒或退化。

Bastoni walks at least 20-30 km a day, carrying only snacks and water. A rear-view mirror attached to his backpack helps him to avoid obstacles.（Reuters）

巴斯托尼一天至少走20到30公里，只帶零食和水。他的後背包裝了一面後照鏡，幫他避開障礙。（路透）

新聞辭典

highlight：名詞，指影像中的強光部分、最重要的事、最精彩的部分；動詞，指強調、突出、照亮、標示。例句：The presidential election is the highlight of next year’s political calendar.（總統選舉是明年政治日程表的大事。）

arduous：形容詞，指艱鉅的、費力的、努力的、陡峭難攀的。例句：She made an arduous effort to keep up with the rest of the class.（她努力跟上班上其他人。）

rear-view/rearview mirror：名詞，指後照鏡。例句：The headlamps of the car behind shone brightly in the rearview mirror.（後面汽車的頭燈在後照鏡裡明亮地閃耀。）

