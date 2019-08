2019-08-22

◎孫宇青

During a class at Cairo University, students laughed as they watched a skit acted out by their peers about a married couple. This is part of a new government project called Mawadda-meaning affection, which offers lessons to university students about how to pick the right partner and how to handle conflicts in marriage.

在開羅大學的一堂課上,一對學生在短劇中扮演夫妻,讓其他人看得開懷大笑。這是政府一個名為「情愛」計畫的一環,為大學生規劃有關挑選合適伴侶、如何處理婚姻衝突的課程。

It is still in a trial phase, but has targeted 800,000 young people yearly starting 2020 and to eventually make it mandatory for university students.

該計畫仍在實驗階段,但已設下2020年起每年為80萬年輕人上課的目標,最終希望成為大學生的必修課。

Julia Gosef, a 23-year-old student who attended the class with her fiance, said she worries that Egypt’s economic hardships could harm her marriage. Both of them would have to work, which could lead to arguments.

與未婚夫一起上課的23歲學生茱莉亞.高瑟夫說,她很擔心國家的經濟困境會衝擊她的婚姻。這對小兩口都必須工作,而這可能導致爭吵。

"If we want to solve the problem from the root we need to target people before they get married," said an official in charge of the project. He added that there’s a correlation in Egypt between divorce and problems such as child homelessness and drug addiction.(AFP)

該計畫的負責官員說:「如果我們想徹底解決問題,就得在人們結婚前為他們上課。」他也說,在埃及,離婚和兒童無家可歸、藥物上癮等問題有關聯。(法新社)

新聞辭典

skit:名詞,幽默短劇。例句:The skit on politician aroused the audience’s interest.(這齣開政客玩笑的短劇很吸引觀眾。)

correlation:名詞,關聯。例句:The correlation between smoking and cancer has been proved.(抽菸與癌症的關聯性已獲證實。)

homeless:形容詞,無家可歸的。例句:The shelter is exclusive for the homeless.(這座庇護所專為無家可歸者設立。)

