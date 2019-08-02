《中英對照讀新聞》Trump attacked Baltimore. The city’s newspaper wrote a scathing response.－川普攻擊巴爾的摩 該市報紙筆伐反擊

2019-08-02

◎張沛元

The paper of the city that President Trump attacked didn’t mince words.

遭（美國）總統川普批評的這座城市（馬里蘭州巴爾的摩）的報紙，說起話來一點也不拐彎抹角。

"Better to have a few rats than to be one," the Baltimore Sun’s editorial declared in its headline.

「（本市）有若干鼠輩，也比身為鼠輩好多了，」巴爾的摩太陽報的社論標題如此宣告。

On Saturday evening, the editorial board of a paper that has been a city fixture since 1837 joined the wave of Maryland residents and leaders condemning President Trump’s tweets calling Rep. Elijah E. Cummings’s district a "rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human" would want to live.

週六晚間，自1837年起便是該市中流砥柱的巴爾的摩太陽報的編輯台，加入馬里蘭州居民與領袖譴責川普總統的浪潮，斥責川普推文指稱（馬里蘭州選出的）聯邦眾議員康明茲的選區（涵蓋大半個巴爾的摩），是「沒有人類」想要去住的「充斥鼠輩與齧齒動物的鬼地方」。

The Sun’s scathing piece, which drew responses across the country and even as far as Senegal, highlights Baltimore’s strengths and accuses Trump of deploying "the most emotional and bigoted of arguments" against a Democratic African American congressman from a majority-black district.

太陽報這篇獲得全美國、甚至遠至（非洲）塞內加爾回響的嗆辣社論，凸顯巴爾的摩的力量，以及指控川普運用「最情緒化與偏執的論據」，來攻擊一位來自黑人佔大多數選區的民主黨籍非裔聯邦眾議員。

《新聞辭典》

blast：動詞，發出巨大噪音；嚴厲抨擊。例句：The prime minister blasted his political opponents in the media almost on a daily basis.（總理幾乎天天在媒體上重砲抨擊他的政敵。）

not mince (one’s) words：慣用語，直截了當地說，直言不諱；mince (one’s) words：慣用語，講話含糊不直接。例句：He’s never been the kind of politician to mince words.（他從來不是那種講話拐彎抹角的政治人物。）

highlight：動詞，凸顯，強調。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法