《中英對照讀新聞》Memories made of this： USB stick found in frozen seal poo－回憶由此生成：冰凍海豹糞便裡發現的隨身碟

2019-06-22

◎周虹汶

Scientists in New Zealand say they have found a USB memory stick containing holiday photos inside a frozen slab of seal poo.

紐西蘭科學家說，他們在一個冷凍的海豹糞塊內，發現了一個含有度假照片的隨身碟。

The scat, valuable for studying the health of leopard seals, had been stored in a freezer for a year before it was thawed out for analysis, the researchers said.

研究人員說，這塊對於研究豹斑海豹健康極有價值的糞便，在解凍用來分析以前，一年以來一直貯放在冰箱中。

"Concealed deep inside the scat was a USB stick," the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research （NIWA） said on its website.

水與大氣國家研究院在它的網站上說，「一個隨身碟深藏這塊糞便裡頭。」

The stick was in good condition, "considering where it had come from", and the researchers let it dry out for a few weeks.

這個隨身碟狀態良好，「考慮到它的來處」，研究人員讓它乾燥幾週。

It contained photos of sealions at Porpoise Bay, on New Zealand’s South Island, and a video of a mother sealion and her baby frolicking in shallow waters. （Reuters）

它含有紐西蘭南島波珀斯灣的海獅照片，還有一隻海獅媽媽和牠的寶寶在淺水嬉戲的一支影片。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

thaw：動詞，指融化、解凍、變得友好放鬆；名詞，融解、放寬、關係緩和改善。例句：There are signs of a thaw in relations between the two enemies.（兩敵方的關係有緩和跡象。）

conceal：動詞，指隱藏、隱瞞。例句：Is there something you’re concealing from her?（你是不是有事瞞著她？）

frolic：名詞，指嬉鬧；動詞，指嬉戲；形容詞，指鬧著玩的。例句：To him, that affair was just a frolic.（對他而言，那場戀情不過是場遊戲。）

