中英對照讀新聞》Donations, pigs part of Las Vegas’ efforts to cut food waste 捐贈、豬隻是拉斯維加斯減少食物浪費努力的一環

2019-05-22

◎魏國金

At a farm outside Las Vegas, a herd of pigs feasts on lobster, sausage links and beef. In town, people at a community center sit for a dinner that may include sliders and truffle mac and cheese.

在拉斯維加斯外的一座農場,一群豬盡情享受龍蝦、香腸串與牛肉。而在城內,人們在社區中心就座,享用一頓可能包括小漢堡及松露起司通心麵在內的晚餐。

The two meals have something in common:Both came from the kitchens of Sin City’s opulent casinos, where the axiom of excess is increasingly being reconsidered and waste reduction has taken hold.

這兩餐有一個共同點:都是來自萬惡城市豪華賭場的廚房。這些賭場的過量守則愈來愈被重加考慮,而減少浪費已然確立。

The environmental and financial impacts of leftover food are more important than ever to Las Vegas’ world-famous casinos, which in recent years have developed and expanded innovative practices to cut back on what they send to the landfill by thousands of tons a year.

對拉斯維加斯全球知名的賭場而言,剩食的環境與金融衝擊比以往任何時候都重要,而近幾年這些賭場發展並擴大創意作法,以大量降低每年數千公噸送進垃圾掩埋場的剩食量。

Food scraps are turned into compost or taken to a farm to feed thousands of pigs. Expired minibar snacks are donated to community organizations. Banquet meals that were never served go to a food bank. Oyster shells are even shipped thousands of miles to Chesapeake Bay.

殘羹剩餚轉變成堆肥或運至農場去餵食數千隻豬。過期的迷你吧點心捐贈給社區組織。沒有端上桌的餐宴美食,則送到食物銀行。甚至牡蠣殼也運送至數千哩外的乞沙比克灣。

新聞辭典

feast on:片語,盡情享受。例句:They feasted on delicacies.(他們飽嚐珍饌。)

take hold:片語,生根、確立。例句:This idea has taken hold.(這個觀念已被大家接受。)

cut back on:片語,大量削減。例句:They cut back on production during the power cuts.(他們在停電期間大幅縮減產量。)

