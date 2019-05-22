中英對照讀新聞》Donations, pigs part of Las Vegas’ efforts to cut food waste 捐贈、豬隻是拉斯維加斯減少食物浪費努力的一環

2019-05-22

◎魏國金

At a farm outside Las Vegas, a herd of pigs feasts on lobster, sausage links and beef. In town, people at a community center sit for a dinner that may include sliders and truffle mac and cheese.

在拉斯維加斯外的一座農場，一群豬盡情享受龍蝦、香腸串與牛肉。而在城內，人們在社區中心就座，享用一頓可能包括小漢堡及松露起司通心麵在內的晚餐。

The two meals have something in common：Both came from the kitchens of Sin City’s opulent casinos, where the axiom of excess is increasingly being reconsidered and waste reduction has taken hold.

這兩餐有一個共同點：都是來自萬惡城市豪華賭場的廚房。這些賭場的過量守則愈來愈被重加考慮，而減少浪費已然確立。

The environmental and financial impacts of leftover food are more important than ever to Las Vegas’ world-famous casinos, which in recent years have developed and expanded innovative practices to cut back on what they send to the landfill by thousands of tons a year.

對拉斯維加斯全球知名的賭場而言，剩食的環境與金融衝擊比以往任何時候都重要，而近幾年這些賭場發展並擴大創意作法，以大量降低每年數千公噸送進垃圾掩埋場的剩食量。

Food scraps are turned into compost or taken to a farm to feed thousands of pigs. Expired minibar snacks are donated to community organizations. Banquet meals that were never served go to a food bank. Oyster shells are even shipped thousands of miles to Chesapeake Bay.

殘羹剩餚轉變成堆肥或運至農場去餵食數千隻豬。過期的迷你吧點心捐贈給社區組織。沒有端上桌的餐宴美食，則送到食物銀行。甚至牡蠣殼也運送至數千哩外的乞沙比克灣。

新聞辭典

feast on：片語，盡情享受。例句：They feasted on delicacies.（他們飽嚐珍饌。）

take hold：片語，生根、確立。例句：This idea has taken hold.（這個觀念已被大家接受。）

cut back on：片語，大量削減。例句：They cut back on production during the power cuts.（他們在停電期間大幅縮減產量。）

