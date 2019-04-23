《中英對照讀新聞》 Millions using 123456 as password 數百萬人使用123456作為密碼

2019-04-23

◎ 陳正健

The analysis by the UK’s National Cyber Security Center（NCSC） found 123456 was the most widely-used password on breached accounts.

英國「國家網路安全中心」（NCSC）的分析發現，在被入侵的帳號中，123456是最廣泛使用的密碼。

For its first cyber-survey, the NCSC, analyzed public databases of breached accounts to see which words, phrases and strings people used. The NCSC said people should string three random but memorable words together to use as a strong password.

NCSC在其首次網路調查中，分析遭入侵帳號的公共資料庫，以了解人們使用哪些文字、片語及字串。NCSC指出，人們應將3個隨機但好記的字串在一起，做為強大的密碼。

Top of the list was 123456, appearing in more than 23 million passwords. The second-most popular string, 123456789, was not much harder to crack, while others in the top five included "qwerty", "password" and 1111111.

位居榜首的是123456，出現在逾2300萬人的密碼中。第二熱門的字串是123456789，破解難度沒有高出許多，前5名還包括「qwerty」、「password」和1111111。

The NCSC study also quizzed people about their security habits and fears. It found that fewer than half of those questioned used a separate, hard-to-guess password for their main email account.

這項NCSC研究也詢問人們關於他們的安全習性與恐懼。研究發現，少於半數的受訪者使用一個單獨、難以猜測的密碼，做為其主要電子郵件帳號之用。

新聞辭典

breach：動詞，侵入，突破。例句：Their defenses were easily breached.（他們的防禦設施被輕易攻破。）

string：名詞：字串，字符串；動詞，將…串在一起。例句：Would you help me string these beads? （你可以幫我串連這些珠子嗎？）

crack：動詞，破解、破譯、非法侵入（電腦系統）。例句：They cracked the code and read the secret message.（他們破解密碼，讀取秘密訊息。）

