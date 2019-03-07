《中英對照讀新聞》Making the world hotter: India’s expected AC explosion－讓地球更熱：印度即將噴發的冷氣機風潮

2019-03-07

◎孫宇青

Ratan Kumar once battled India’s brutal summers with damp bedsheets and midnight baths. Now he is among millions upon millions of Indians using air conditioning. India’s AC market is expected to explode from 30 million to a billion units by 2050.

拉坦‧庫瑪爾曾藉由濕床單及半夜沖澡，來抵抗印度的酷暑。現在，他和數百萬印度人一樣，已開始使用冷氣機。2050年前，印度的冷氣機市場可望從3000萬台飆升至10億台。

India is already the number-three spewer of greenhouse gases, burning through 800 million tonnes of coal every year. But for Indians enduring scorching, even deadly, summers, the air conditioners are a godsend.

印度已是全球第3大溫室氣體排放國，每年燃燒8億噸煤炭。但對於忍受灼熱、甚至致命性夏季的印度人來說，冷氣機宛如上天恩賜。

Currently just five percent of Indian households are equipped with AC compared to 90 percent in the United States and 60 percent in China, up from virtually zero 30 years ago.

印度30年前幾乎沒有任何家庭裝設冷氣機，目前也只有5％；相較之下，美國的比率為90％，中國則是60％。

But India’s AC market is catching up fast, seeing double-digit growth in the last decade as incomes rise and electricity supplies become more reliable.

不過，隨著所得增加，以及電力供應更為可靠，印度的冷氣機市場快速成長，過去10年呈現兩位數的增長。

《新聞辭典》

scorching：形容詞，酷熱的。例句：Exposed to scorching heat, everyone lost their vitality.（由於暴露在熾熱高溫下，大家都失去活力。）

godsend：名詞，天賜之福。例句：The windfall from the lottery is an absolute godsend.（彩券帶來的意外之財，無疑是上天賜福。）

reliable：形容詞，可靠的。例句：As it turned out, she is a reliable leader.（事實證明，她是一名可靠的領導者。）

