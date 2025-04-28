為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    西班牙、葡萄牙大停電！ 鐵路中斷首都交通大亂

    西班牙大停電，首都馬德里的民眾被迫離開地鐵站。（歐新社）

    2025/04/28 20:49

    黃筱薇／核稿編輯

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕西班牙、葡萄牙與法國西南部地區今（28）日發生大規模停電狀況，當地電網營運商指出，粗估有上百萬人受到影響，目前尚不清楚斷電原因。

    綜合《路透》、《法新社》報導，停電發生後，西班牙電力供應商Red Electrica在X平台發文說，已設法恢復西班牙北部及北部的電力供應；葡萄牙電力供應商REN則指出，這是停電影響的區域包含整個伊比利半島地區與法國部分地區。

    西班牙國家鐵路（Renfe）說，當地時間下午12點30分發生了「國家級別」的斷電狀況，「沒有火車能夠發車。」

    西班牙機場管理局（Aena）指出，雖然各機場因為停電面臨了一些問題，但仍能倚靠備用發電機營運。

    另據西班牙廣播電台報導，西班牙首都馬德里（Madrid）的地鐵系統也因為停電，正在疏散旅客；廣播電台Cadena Ser稱，由於交通號誌停擺，馬德里的交通陷入一片混亂。

    葡萄牙警方表示，全國的交通號誌也因為停電受到影響，里斯本（Lisbon）與波多（Porto）的地鐵被迫關閉，火車系統也無法運行。

    馬德里網球公開賽也受到停電影響而中斷賽事。（美聯社）

