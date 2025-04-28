西班牙、葡萄牙大停電！ 鐵路中斷首都交通大亂

2025/04/28 20:49

黃筱薇／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕西班牙、葡萄牙與法國西南部地區今（28）日發生大規模停電狀況，當地電網營運商指出，粗估有上百萬人受到影響，目前尚不清楚斷電原因。

綜合《路透》、《法新社》報導，停電發生後，西班牙電力供應商Red Electrica在X平台發文說，已設法恢復西班牙北部及北部的電力供應；葡萄牙電力供應商REN則指出，這是停電影響的區域包含整個伊比利半島地區與法國部分地區。

請繼續往下閱讀...

西班牙國家鐵路（Renfe）說，當地時間下午12點30分發生了「國家級別」的斷電狀況，「沒有火車能夠發車。」

西班牙機場管理局（Aena）指出，雖然各機場因為停電面臨了一些問題，但仍能倚靠備用發電機營運。

另據西班牙廣播電台報導，西班牙首都馬德里（Madrid）的地鐵系統也因為停電，正在疏散旅客；廣播電台Cadena Ser稱，由於交通號誌停擺，馬德里的交通陷入一片混亂。

葡萄牙警方表示，全國的交通號誌也因為停電受到影響，里斯本（Lisbon）與波多（Porto）的地鐵被迫關閉，火車系統也無法運行。

❗️⚡️???????????????????????????????? - On April 28, 2025, a significant power outage continues to affect Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and parts of France, with no immediate resolution in sight. The blackout has disrupted electricity supply in major cities, including Madrid, Valencia, and Barcelona, as… pic.twitter.com/fAxRdUd1oB

#viral | Major Blackout in Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and Parts of France



Trains in the Madrid and Barcelona metros were stopped due to power outages, with passengers forced to get out of the cars and walk, Cadena SER reported.



The reason for the power outage is unknown at this… pic.twitter.com/FOIr5XvAc5