南韓戒嚴》軍車開進首爾 國會大廈前爆警民推擠
南韓警方在國會大廈前集結。（法新社）
吳裕堯／核稿編輯
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕南韓總統尹錫悅今晚（3日）突然宣布戒嚴，主要在野黨黨魂李在明呼籲南韓人民到國會抗議。而根據社群媒體流傳影片顯示，已有部分民眾集結在國會大廈前，與警方爆發推擠；也有民眾目睹有軍車出現在首爾街頭。
據X平台帳戶「@BigBreakingWire」提供的影片可以看到，南韓警方在國會大廈集結大量警力，有民眾試圖闖關，但被攔下。
請繼續往下閱讀...
針對另一張圖片，「@BigBreakingWire」指出，有民眾目睹軍事車輛駛進首爾。
Protests erupt outside the National Assembly as demonstrators clash with security forces. Video-1— BigBreakingWire （@BigBreakingWire） December 3, 2024
An Infantry Fighting Vehicle （IFV） is seen in downtown Seoul, South Korea. Pic-1 https://t.co/QqIJWsxGxZ pic.twitter.com/tPNZv7Mdro
部分民眾與警方在國會大廈前推擠。（法新社）