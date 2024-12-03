南韓戒嚴》軍車開進首爾 國會大廈前爆警民推擠

2024/12/03 23:29

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕南韓總統尹錫悅今晚（3日）突然宣布戒嚴，主要在野黨黨魂李在明呼籲南韓人民到國會抗議。而根據社群媒體流傳影片顯示，已有部分民眾集結在國會大廈前，與警方爆發推擠；也有民眾目睹有軍車出現在首爾街頭。

據X平台帳戶「@BigBreakingWire」提供的影片可以看到，南韓警方在國會大廈集結大量警力，有民眾試圖闖關，但被攔下。

針對另一張圖片，「@BigBreakingWire」指出，有民眾目睹軍事車輛駛進首爾。

