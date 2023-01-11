美FAA驚傳電腦當機！ 美國國內航班受影響暫時「全面停飛」

2023/01/11 20:33

首次上稿 01/11 20:07

更新時間 01/11 20:33

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國聯邦航空總署（Federal Aviation Administration，FAA）週三（11日）驚傳負責向飛行員發送飛航危險訊息的電腦系統因停電當機，全美國航班起降恐遭受影響。稍早FAA已命令航空公司暫停所有國內航班，目前相關技術部門正全力搶修。

根據美媒《ABC新聞》報導，美國FAA今天當機的電腦系統為「NOTAM」（Notice To Airmen）飛航安全事件通報機制，該系統故障有可能影響全美國航班起降，最壞的情況就是全面停飛。

FAA今晚透過推特發布聲明宣稱是停電導致電腦系統故障，坦言全美空域運作都受到影響，技術部門正努力恢復NOTAM系統，目前一些功能已開始重新運行FAA在聲明中未透露何時能復原。

《ABC新聞》表示，據航班追蹤網站「FlightAware」資訊顯示，目前有760架美國國內航班延誤。

不過，台灣時間晚間8點20分左右，FAA推特的最新推文指出，已下令航空公司暫停所有國內航班，直到美東時間11日上午9點（台灣時間11日晚間11點），以便進行航班和安全信息完整性的驗證。

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.



Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.



We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.