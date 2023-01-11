為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    美FAA驚傳電腦當機！ 美國國內航班受影響暫時「全面停飛」

    美國FAA週三傳出電腦系統當機，全美國的航班起降恐受影響。（圖擷自推特/@FAANews；本報合成）

    2023/01/11 20:33

    首次上稿 01/11 20:07
    更新時間 01/11 20:33

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國聯邦航空總署（Federal Aviation Administration，FAA）週三（11日）驚傳負責向飛行員發送飛航危險訊息的電腦系統因停電當機，全美國航班起降恐遭受影響。稍早FAA已命令航空公司暫停所有國內航班，目前相關技術部門正全力搶修。

    根據美媒《ABC新聞》報導，美國FAA今天當機的電腦系統為「NOTAM」（Notice To Airmen）飛航安全事件通報機制，該系統故障有可能影響全美國航班起降，最壞的情況就是全面停飛。

    FAA今晚透過推特發布聲明宣稱是停電導致電腦系統故障，坦言全美空域運作都受到影響，技術部門正努力恢復NOTAM系統，目前一些功能已開始重新運行FAA在聲明中未透露何時能復原。

    《ABC新聞》表示，據航班追蹤網站「FlightAware」資訊顯示，目前有760架美國國內航班延誤。

    不過，台灣時間晚間8點20分左右，FAA推特的最新推文指出，已下令航空公司暫停所有國內航班，直到美東時間11日上午9點（台灣時間11日晚間11點），以便進行航班和安全信息完整性的驗證。

    美國FAA週三傳出電腦系統當機，全美國的航班起降恐受影響。（路透）

