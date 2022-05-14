普廷小弟反了？ 白俄總統讚烏軍：是我們學習的榜樣
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭，目前俄軍猛轟烏東，但攻勢並無明顯進展，日前才稱「烏俄戰事拖太久」的俄國親密盟友白俄羅斯總統盧卡申科（Alexander Lukashenko），近日竟又潑俄國總統普廷冷水，大讚烏克蘭軍隊的表現非常亮眼，還認為白俄軍隊應向其多多學習，把烏軍當成好榜樣。
綜合外媒報導，盧卡申科近日在一段談話中稱讚烏克蘭軍隊的表現，他認為烏軍在機動小組的戰術上運用的非常好，也直言白俄羅斯軍隊應該向烏軍多多學習，當烏軍當成好榜樣。
事實上，盧卡申科在10週前曾宣稱，俄羅斯在入侵烏克蘭後3天就能贏得戰爭，當時甚至還稱烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskiy）將逃往歐美。
Meanwhile: Lukashenka has already praised Ukrainian army, Ukrainian mobile groups tactics, says Belarusian armed forces should learn from that pic.twitter.com/hwD2CbQOWt— Liveuamap （@Liveuamap） May 13, 2022
Lukashenka praising the Ukrainian army, saying that it has used mobile groups tactics very well.— Visegrád 24 （@visegrad24） May 13, 2022
He says that the Belarusian Army should learn from their example.
10 weeks ago, he said Russia would win the war in 3 days and Zelensky will flee abroad.
pic.twitter.com/1F2nBvMVPd