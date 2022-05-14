為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    普廷小弟反了？ 白俄總統讚烏軍：是我們學習的榜樣

    白俄羅斯總統盧卡申科（圖左）近日又潑俄國總統普廷（圖右）冷水，大讚烏克蘭軍隊的表現非常亮眼，還認為白俄軍隊應向其多多學習，把烏軍當成好榜樣。（美聯社）

    2022/05/14 17:28

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭，目前俄軍猛轟烏東，但攻勢並無明顯進展，日前才稱「烏俄戰事拖太久」的俄國親密盟友白俄羅斯總統盧卡申科（Alexander Lukashenko），近日竟又潑俄國總統普廷冷水，大讚烏克蘭軍隊的表現非常亮眼，還認為白俄軍隊應向其多多學習，把烏軍當成好榜樣。

    綜合外媒報導，盧卡申科近日在一段談話中稱讚烏克蘭軍隊的表現，他認為烏軍在機動小組的戰術上運用的非常好，也直言白俄羅斯軍隊應該向烏軍多多學習，當烏軍當成好榜樣。

    事實上，盧卡申科在10週前曾宣稱，俄羅斯在入侵烏克蘭後3天就能贏得戰爭，當時甚至還稱烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskiy）將逃往歐美。

