普廷小弟反了？ 白俄總統讚烏軍：是我們學習的榜樣

2022/05/14 17:28

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭，目前俄軍猛轟烏東，但攻勢並無明顯進展，日前才稱「烏俄戰事拖太久」的俄國親密盟友白俄羅斯總統盧卡申科（Alexander Lukashenko），近日竟又潑俄國總統普廷冷水，大讚烏克蘭軍隊的表現非常亮眼，還認為白俄軍隊應向其多多學習，把烏軍當成好榜樣。

綜合外媒報導，盧卡申科近日在一段談話中稱讚烏克蘭軍隊的表現，他認為烏軍在機動小組的戰術上運用的非常好，也直言白俄羅斯軍隊應該向烏軍多多學習，當烏軍當成好榜樣。

請繼續往下閱讀...

事實上，盧卡申科在10週前曾宣稱，俄羅斯在入侵烏克蘭後3天就能贏得戰爭，當時甚至還稱烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskiy）將逃往歐美。

Meanwhile: Lukashenka has already praised Ukrainian army, Ukrainian mobile groups tactics, says Belarusian armed forces should learn from that pic.twitter.com/hwD2CbQOWt

Lukashenka praising the Ukrainian army, saying that it has used mobile groups tactics very well.



He says that the Belarusian Army should learn from their example.



10 weeks ago, he said Russia would win the war in 3 days and Zelensky will flee abroad.



pic.twitter.com/1F2nBvMVPd