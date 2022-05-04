為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    烏軍擊退俄軍伊久姆攻勢 砲擊補給車隊

    烏軍擊退了俄軍襲擊伊久姆地區的攻勢，並砲擊了俄軍的補給車隊。（路透）

    烏軍擊退了俄軍襲擊伊久姆地區的攻勢，並砲擊了俄軍的補給車隊。（路透）

    2022/05/04 15:43

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭，俄軍將重心轉往烏國東部、南部區域，有消息指出，烏軍在4日清晨擊退企圖襲擊伊久姆地區的俄軍，並控制了襲擊了俄軍的補給車隊。

    推特帳號@mhmck今日在推特表示，俄軍企圖在4日清晨襲擊伊久姆地區的多夫亨克（Dovhenke）和山德里霍洛夫（Shandryholove），但都遭到烏軍的擊退，而波帕斯納（Popasna）區域烏俄兩軍仍在交戰中。

    烏軍砲擊了伊久姆以北20公里高速公路上的俄軍補給車隊，整條M-03高速公路都在烏軍的砲擊掌控中，俄軍只能從博羅瓦（Borova）方向運送補給到伊久姆

    英國國防部也發布戰報，指出俄軍已部署22個營級戰鬥群（BTG）在伊久姆地區，打算沿著頓巴斯地區北軸線往南進攻，俄軍雖然很難突破烏軍的防線建立據點，但俄軍仍傾向穿越伊久姆區域，佔領克拉馬托爾斯克和北頓內茨克市為目標，這樣就可以控制頓巴斯區域的東北部，切斷烏軍的一些集結點。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    照片曝光！ 挪威「西北風」防空飛彈 投入烏克蘭戰場
    2022/05/04 14:54

    照片曝光！ 挪威「西北風」防空飛彈 投入烏克蘭戰場
    怒了？ 以色列允許北約國家向提供以製武器 長釘飛彈也入列
    2022/05/04 14:46

    怒了？ 以色列允許北約國家向提供以製武器 長釘飛彈也入列

    蘇晏霈認「拿好處」連三年不間斷
    俄擬入侵摩爾多瓦證據？ 聶斯特河沿岸與烏檢查哨出現水泥塊封路
    2022/05/04 14:44

    俄擬入侵摩爾多瓦證據？ 聶斯特河沿岸與烏檢查哨出現水泥塊封路
    幫大哥把風？ 白俄部分地區斷網 隱藏境內俄軍活動
    2022/05/04 11:57

    幫大哥把風？ 白俄部分地區斷網 隱藏境內俄軍活動

    糖友發燒、食慾減、血糖飆 恐是肺炎
    烏東最新戰報！ 烏軍擊退12次俄軍攻勢 俄軍損失15輛裝甲車
    2022/05/04 11:20

    烏東最新戰報！ 烏軍擊退12次俄軍攻勢 俄軍損失15輛裝甲車
    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播