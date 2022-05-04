烏軍擊退俄軍伊久姆攻勢 砲擊補給車隊

烏軍擊退了俄軍襲擊伊久姆地區的攻勢，並砲擊了俄軍的補給車隊。（路透）

2022/05/04 15:43

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭，俄軍將重心轉往烏國東部、南部區域，有消息指出，烏軍在4日清晨擊退企圖襲擊伊久姆地區的俄軍，並控制了襲擊了俄軍的補給車隊。

推特帳號@mhmck今日在推特表示，俄軍企圖在4日清晨襲擊伊久姆地區的多夫亨克（Dovhenke）和山德里霍洛夫（Shandryholove），但都遭到烏軍的擊退，而波帕斯納（Popasna）區域烏俄兩軍仍在交戰中。

烏軍砲擊了伊久姆以北20公里高速公路上的俄軍補給車隊，整條M-03高速公路都在烏軍的砲擊掌控中，俄軍只能從博羅瓦（Borova）方向運送補給到伊久姆

英國國防部也發布戰報，指出俄軍已部署22個營級戰鬥群（BTG）在伊久姆地區，打算沿著頓巴斯地區北軸線往南進攻，俄軍雖然很難突破烏軍的防線建立據點，但俄軍仍傾向穿越伊久姆區域，佔領克拉馬托爾斯克和北頓內茨克市為目標，這樣就可以控制頓巴斯區域的東北部，切斷烏軍的一些集結點。

Ukrainian defenders now have most of the M-03 highway under their fire control. The Russian salient at Izyum is cut off in the northern direction and can only be supplied in the northeast direction from Borova. pic.twitter.com/aboDu5fAQN — Michael MacKay （@mhmck） May 3, 2022

In the Battle of Donbas, Russian fascist invaders failed in an offensive to capture Dovhen'ke. They advanced in the direction of Shandryholove and carried out assaults in the area of Popasna. Fighting continues.

–General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine | 06:00 | 4 May 2022 pic.twitter.com/XLFUpE2IjD — Michael MacKay （@mhmck） May 4, 2022

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 04 May 2022



https://t.co/IvoOTjNz8D



???????? #StandWithUkraine ???????? pic.twitter.com/H0y9RFbaM7 — Ministry of Defence ???????? （@DefenceHQ） May 4, 2022

