「蝙蝠俠」、「復仇者聯盟」漫畫創作者辭世 享壽80歲

2022/05/01 17:24

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕創作出「蝙蝠俠」、「超人」、「復仇者」等許多經典人氣角色的美國漫畫家亞當斯（Neal Adams），近日驚傳已於4月28日與世長辭，享壽80歲，令不少粉絲相當不捨。

綜合外媒報導，曾是美漫兩大巨頭DC與漫威（Marvel）自由工作者的亞當斯，創造出「蝙蝠俠」、「超人」、「X戰警」、「復仇者聯盟」等經典角色。近日他的兒子喬許（Josh Adams）在臉書上哀痛證實，父親已於4月28日凌晨，因敗血症併發症在紐約辭世。

DC昨天（4月30日）在推特致哀，強調如果沒有亞當斯，美漫就不會有今天的成功；漫威同日也透過推特表示對亞當斯的離開感到難過，直言亞當斯對今天的漫威宇宙有卓越貢獻，他的精神激勵了一代又一代的漫畫家。

The modern comic landscape would not be what it is today without the incomparable work of Neal Adams. Neal portrayed heroes as both super and human in equal measure. His work on Batman, Green Lantern, and many more was revolutionary. DC joins the world in mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/8lZUJGLB0T