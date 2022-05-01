為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    「蝙蝠俠」、「復仇者聯盟」漫畫創作者辭世 享壽80歲

    美國知名漫畫家亞當斯2022年4月28日與世長辭，享壽80歲。（圖翻攝自推特）

    美國知名漫畫家亞當斯2022年4月28日與世長辭，享壽80歲。（圖翻攝自推特）

    2022/05/01 17:24

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕創作出「蝙蝠俠」、「超人」、「復仇者」等許多經典人氣角色的美國漫畫家亞當斯（Neal Adams），近日驚傳已於4月28日與世長辭，享壽80歲，令不少粉絲相當不捨。

    綜合外媒報導，曾是美漫兩大巨頭DC與漫威（Marvel）自由工作者的亞當斯，創造出「蝙蝠俠」、「超人」、「X戰警」、「復仇者聯盟」等經典角色。近日他的兒子喬許（Josh Adams）在臉書上哀痛證實，父親已於4月28日凌晨，因敗血症併發症在紐約辭世。

    DC昨天（4月30日）在推特致哀，強調如果沒有亞當斯，美漫就不會有今天的成功；漫威同日也透過推特表示對亞當斯的離開感到難過，直言亞當斯對今天的漫威宇宙有卓越貢獻，他的精神激勵了一代又一代的漫畫家。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    DC新超人也加入LGBT行列！ 甜吻記者男友 網友淚喊：看到了自己
    2021/10/13 16:02

    DC新超人也加入LGBT行列！ 甜吻記者男友 網友淚喊：看到了自己
    DC「大都會超人」出櫃！激吻男記者畫面流出 網質疑炒話題
    2021/10/13 12:54

    DC「大都會超人」出櫃！激吻男記者畫面流出 網質疑炒話題

    北台４字頭３指標案 來人週週破百
    LGBT元素正夯 新「超人」出櫃引熱議
    2021/10/13 08:28

    LGBT元素正夯 新「超人」出櫃引熱議
    喬治克隆尼隔9年搭檔班艾佛列克：我一點都不想和他合作
    2021/10/06 17:23

    喬治克隆尼隔9年搭檔班艾佛列克：我一點都不想和他合作
    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播