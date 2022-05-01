為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    畫面曝光！ 英援烏消防車隊 通過波蘭邊境前往烏克蘭

    英國援助烏克蘭的消防車在抵達波蘭後將送往烏克蘭。（圖擷取自@FIRE_AID_UK 推特）

    英國援助烏克蘭的消防車在抵達波蘭後將送往烏克蘭。（圖擷取自@FIRE_AID_UK 推特）

    2022/05/01 11:15

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭，許多國家見到俄軍在戰爭期間犯下的暴行，紛紛加大對烏克蘭的援助與俄羅斯的制裁，英國日前援助烏克蘭22輛救護車與40輛消防車，近日這些消防車正通過波蘭前往烏克蘭的照片在推特瘋傳。

    外媒《Visegrád 24》在推特PO出1張照片，可以看到有一列消防車隊正行駛在公路上，隊伍看起來非常盛大，該帳號在推文中表示「英國捐贈烏克蘭的消防車車隊正在穿越波蘭時被拍到。」

    推特帳號@FIRE_AID_UK也在日前PO出一段援助烏克蘭的消防車隊抵達波蘭的影片，並表示這些車輛很快就會被送往烏克蘭，並在前線執行保護人們生命財產的任務。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    領空遭俄軍偵察機入侵 瑞典戰機升空跟監
    2022/05/01 10:52

    領空遭俄軍偵察機入侵 瑞典戰機升空跟監
    無人機建功！ 烏軍反坦克「槍榴彈」炸毀2俄步兵戰鬥車
    2022/05/01 10:34

    無人機建功！ 烏軍反坦克「槍榴彈」炸毀2俄步兵戰鬥車

    電影中心首席景觀 「中央星鑽」百米鋼骨地標
    烏軍再傳捷報！ 俄軍參謀長少將在伊久姆遭砲擊身亡
    2022/05/01 10:23

    烏軍再傳捷報！ 俄軍參謀長少將在伊久姆遭砲擊身亡
    俄軍持續空襲 敖德薩機場跑道遭俄飛彈摧毀
    2022/05/01 08:38

    俄軍持續空襲 敖德薩機場跑道遭俄飛彈摧毀
    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播