畫面曝光！ 英援烏消防車隊 通過波蘭邊境前往烏克蘭

2022/05/01 11:15

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭，許多國家見到俄軍在戰爭期間犯下的暴行，紛紛加大對烏克蘭的援助與俄羅斯的制裁，英國日前援助烏克蘭22輛救護車與40輛消防車，近日這些消防車正通過波蘭前往烏克蘭的照片在推特瘋傳。

外媒《Visegrád 24》在推特PO出1張照片，可以看到有一列消防車隊正行駛在公路上，隊伍看起來非常盛大，該帳號在推文中表示「英國捐贈烏克蘭的消防車車隊正在穿越波蘭時被拍到。」

請繼續往下閱讀...

推特帳號@FIRE_AID_UK也在日前PO出一段援助烏克蘭的消防車隊抵達波蘭的影片，並表示這些車輛很快就會被送往烏克蘭，並在前線執行保護人們生命財產的任務。

Our #FireAid4Ukraine convoy arrives at it's final destination in Poland ????????



????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????



These vehicles will soon be passed to #Ukraine ????????where they will serve on the frontline protecting people & property.@ukhomeoffice @NFCC_FireChiefs @FireIndustry pic.twitter.com/KalZyrrueT