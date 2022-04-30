拜登要求國會再撥9750億援烏 美眾院議長：希望能盡快通過

2022/04/30 17:31

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）28日發表演說時，要求國會授權再撥款330億美元（約新台幣9750億元），提供烏克蘭軍武及人道主義援助。對此，美國眾議院議長裴洛西（Nancy Pelosi）稍早也表態，希望這筆援助款項能盡快通過。

據《福斯新聞》報導，美國眾議院議長裴洛西29日出席國會山莊（Capitol Hill）記者會時表示，她希望拜登總統向國會提出的撥款請求，能盡快通過。

據報導，330億美元的援烏資金中，有200億美元（約新台幣6024億元）的款項，將用在提供強化烏克蘭防禦的武器及彈藥上；此外有30億美元（約新台幣886億元），則將用於人道主義援助。

報導指出，這筆拜登所要求撥款的援助應急資金，獲得了民主、共和兩黨的支持，但裴洛西並未說明，立法機構批准這筆款項，需要耗費多少時間。

Words alone cannot do justice to the terrible human cost of Russia’s aggression borne by the people of Ukraine. For the next six weeks, all those who serve in hallowed halls may see with their own eyes the true evil unfolding in Ukraine.