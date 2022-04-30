為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    拜登要求國會再撥9750億援烏 美眾院議長：希望能盡快通過

    美國總統拜登28日發表演說時，要求國會授權再撥款330億美元（約新台幣9750億元），提供烏克蘭軍武及人道主義援助。（美聯社、路透；本報合成）

    2022/04/30 17:31

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）28日發表演說時，要求國會授權再撥款330億美元（約新台幣9750億元），提供烏克蘭軍武及人道主義援助。對此，美國眾議院議長裴洛西（Nancy Pelosi）稍早也表態，希望這筆援助款項能盡快通過。

    《福斯新聞》報導，美國眾議院議長裴洛西29日出席國會山莊（Capitol Hill）記者會時表示，她希望拜登總統向國會提出的撥款請求，能盡快通過。

    據報導，330億美元的援烏資金中，有200億美元（約新台幣6024億元）的款項，將用在提供強化烏克蘭防禦的武器及彈藥上；此外有30億美元（約新台幣886億元），則將用於人道主義援助。

    報導指出，這筆拜登所要求撥款的援助應急資金，獲得了民主、共和兩黨的支持，但裴洛西並未說明，立法機構批准這筆款項，需要耗費多少時間。

    美國眾議院議長裴洛西（見圖）稍早表態，希望拜登要求國會授權撥款的330億美元援烏資金，能盡快通過。（圖擷取自@SpeakerPelosi推特）

