    女王96歲大壽 英國王室PO出伊莉莎白二世可愛幼年照

    英國女王伊莉莎白二世96歲大壽，白金漢宮在社群網站上po出了近1個世紀前女王2歲時的萌照。（歐新社檔案照、擷取自The Royal Family推特；本報合成）

    英國女王伊莉莎白二世96歲大壽，白金漢宮在社群網站上po出了近1個世紀前女王2歲時的萌照。（歐新社檔案照、擷取自The Royal Family推特；本報合成）

    2022/04/21 22:18

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕今天（4月21日）是英國女王伊莉莎白二世（Queen Elizabeth II）的生日，她在桑德令罕莊園（Sandringham estate）低調地迎接96歲大壽。

    英國廣播公司（BBC）報導，伊莉莎白二世今日沒有選擇在居處溫莎城堡（Windsor Castle）慶生，而是前往王室在諾福克郡（Norfolk）的鄉間別墅，與家人朋友一起過節。

    英國王室昨日已率先在社交媒體上為女王慶生，同時也附上了一張女王與兩隻小白馬的合影，今日又再發布了一張女王在幼年時期的照片；女王的孫子威廉王子（Prince William）也在推特上向阿嬤賀喜：「這對英國、大英國協還有世界上許多人來說都是一種振奮人心的好消息，在這個白金禧年中慶祝尤其特別。」

    英國首相強森則是透過一部預先錄製的影片向女王表達敬意，他目前正在印度訪問。

    伊莉莎白二世目前是英國史上最長壽的君主，排在後面的是維多利亞女王（Queen Victoria）以及喬治三世（George III），兩人都活到了81歲。

    值得注意的是，4月21日並不是女王的「唯一生日」，英國官方還會在6月的第2個週六為君主舉辦正式的生日慶典。這一傳統始於女王的曾祖父愛德華七世（Edward VII），愛德華七世誕生於11月，但是這個月份的天候並不適合慶典，因此官方會擇期舉辦。

    英國女王伊莉莎白二世96歲大壽，白金漢宮在社群網站上po出了近1個世紀前女王2歲時的萌照。（擷取自 The Royal Family推特）

    英國女王伊莉莎白二世96歲大壽，白金漢宮在社群網站上po出了近1個世紀前女王2歲時的萌照。（擷取自 The Royal Family推特）

