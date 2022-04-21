女王96歲大壽 英國王室PO出伊莉莎白二世可愛幼年照

英國女王伊莉莎白二世96歲大壽，白金漢宮在社群網站上po出了近1個世紀前女王2歲時的萌照。（歐新社檔案照、擷取自The Royal Family推特；本報合成）

2022/04/21 22:18

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕今天（4月21日）是英國女王伊莉莎白二世（Queen Elizabeth II）的生日，她在桑德令罕莊園（Sandringham estate）低調地迎接96歲大壽。

英國廣播公司（BBC）報導，伊莉莎白二世今日沒有選擇在居處溫莎城堡（Windsor Castle）慶生，而是前往王室在諾福克郡（Norfolk）的鄉間別墅，與家人朋友一起過節。

英國王室昨日已率先在社交媒體上為女王慶生，同時也附上了一張女王與兩隻小白馬的合影，今日又再發布了一張女王在幼年時期的照片；女王的孫子威廉王子（Prince William）也在推特上向阿嬤賀喜：「這對英國、大英國協還有世界上許多人來說都是一種振奮人心的好消息，在這個白金禧年中慶祝尤其特別。」

英國首相強森則是透過一部預先錄製的影片向女王表達敬意，他目前正在印度訪問。

伊莉莎白二世目前是英國史上最長壽的君主，排在後面的是維多利亞女王（Queen Victoria）以及喬治三世（George III），兩人都活到了81歲。

值得注意的是，4月21日並不是女王的「唯一生日」，英國官方還會在6月的第2個週六為君主舉辦正式的生日慶典。這一傳統始於女王的曾祖父愛德華七世（Edward VII），愛德華七世誕生於11月，但是這個月份的天候並不適合慶典，因此官方會擇期舉辦。

Sending our best wishes to Her Majesty The Queen on her 96th birthday.



We pay tribute to your 70 years of dedicated and faultless service to our country and the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/q8NCjVXNff — UK Prime Minister （@10DowningStreet） April 21, 2022

Happy Birthday Your Majesty!



Today as The Queen turns 96, we’re sharing this photograph of the young Princess Elizabeth aged 2.



Then, in 1928, it was never expected she would be Queen, and this year Her Majesty is celebrating her #PlatinumJubilee - a first in British history. pic.twitter.com/DnwsMU81I3 — The Royal Family （@RoyalFamily） April 21, 2022

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today!



An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this #PlatinumJubilee year. pic.twitter.com/iWfyorcd8I — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge （@KensingtonRoyal） April 21, 2022

英國女王伊莉莎白二世96歲大壽，白金漢宮在社群網站上po出了近1個世紀前女王2歲時的萌照。（擷取自 The Royal Family推特）

