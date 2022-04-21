為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    烏親俄人士車上遭近距離射殺 曾參選俄羅斯占領區警察局長

    可以看到車窗上有許多彈孔。（圖擷取自@visegrad24 推特）

    可以看到車窗上有許多彈孔。（圖擷取自@visegrad24 推特）

    2022/04/21 14:10

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯出兵侵略烏克蘭，儘管烏克蘭全民上下一心，奮勇抵抗俄軍的侵略，但還是有少數的烏國民眾選擇站在侵略方的一邊，其中有一位親俄人士庫里雪夫（Valery Kuleshov）在車上遭槍殺身亡。

    綜合外媒報導，庫里雪夫在當地時間4月20日8點15分在赫爾松的一處街區被槍殺，根據現場的彈孔與痕跡判斷，他可能是被近距離開槍身亡，庫里雪夫是知名的親俄人士，甚至在赫爾松被俄軍占領時，申請了當地警察局長的競選活動。

    赫爾松雖然目前被俄軍占領，但當地反俄活動日益激烈，先前有消息傳出，赫爾松地區的許多地方被張貼文宣，警告俄軍與其合作者，危險隨時會降臨，他們已經展開任務了，赫爾松是烏克蘭的，如今庫里雪夫被暗殺身亡，證明了該文宣的真實性。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    開始清算？ 烏親俄代理人遭俄羅斯安全局關押
    2022/04/21 13:42

    開始清算？ 烏親俄代理人遭俄羅斯安全局關押
    自己國家自己救！ 烏克蘭民間發動募資 為空軍買戰機
    2022/04/21 12:44

    自己國家自己救！ 烏克蘭民間發動募資 為空軍買戰機

    季配息型ETF新選擇 00905掛牌上市
    自由說新聞》美嗆俄「全球賤民」俄試射最強飛彈警告
    2022/04/21 11:14

    自由說新聞》美嗆俄「全球賤民」俄試射最強飛彈警告
    軍武百科》俄國薩爾馬特號稱最強飛彈 裝載核彈頭可毀整個法國
    2022/04/21 10:48

    軍武百科》俄國薩爾馬特號稱最強飛彈 裝載核彈頭可毀整個法國

    「誠實時代」來臨 揭露第一品牌的業績秘密
    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播