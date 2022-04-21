烏親俄人士車上遭近距離射殺 曾參選俄羅斯占領區警察局長
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯出兵侵略烏克蘭，儘管烏克蘭全民上下一心，奮勇抵抗俄軍的侵略，但還是有少數的烏國民眾選擇站在侵略方的一邊，其中有一位親俄人士庫里雪夫（Valery Kuleshov）在車上遭槍殺身亡。
綜合外媒報導，庫里雪夫在當地時間4月20日8點15分在赫爾松的一處街區被槍殺，根據現場的彈孔與痕跡判斷，他可能是被近距離開槍身亡，庫里雪夫是知名的親俄人士，甚至在赫爾松被俄軍占領時，申請了當地警察局長的競選活動。
赫爾松雖然目前被俄軍占領，但當地反俄活動日益激烈，先前有消息傳出，赫爾松地區的許多地方被張貼文宣，警告俄軍與其合作者，危險隨時會降臨，他們已經展開任務了，赫爾松是烏克蘭的，如今庫里雪夫被暗殺身亡，證明了該文宣的真實性。
A new type of ad started appearing all around #Kherson.— Canadian Ukrainian Volunteer ????????????????✊???? （@CanadianUkrain1） April 20, 2022
"Russian occupiers and everyone who supports them. We are close, already operating in Kherson. Death awaits you all! Kherson is #Ukraine!"
✊???????????? pic.twitter.com/ekwaxa6etk
The traitor and famous pro-Russian pundit Valery Kuleshov was killed this morning.— Visegrád 24 （@visegrad24） April 20, 2022
He was a candidate to become the new head of the occupation police in Kherson.
A number of unknown assailants shot him dead just after he left his apartment.
Collaboration can be costly. pic.twitter.com/UVzcCMCOXh