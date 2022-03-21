拜登本週赴歐洲訪問 白宮：不會去烏克蘭！

2022/03/21 00:37

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）已確定將於本週前往比利時布魯塞爾參加北約峰會及歐洲理事會會議，外界相當好奇他的行程是否會包括烏克蘭。對此，白宮週日（20日）表示，拜登總統沒有計畫訪問烏克蘭。

根據CNN報導，白宮證實拜登將於本週四（24日）赴歐參加北約峰會及歐洲理事會會議，對此烏克蘭前總統波羅申科（Petro Poroshenko）呼籲，做為全球團結的象徵，拜登應該訪問烏克蘭，各界也有不少聲音鼓吹拜登訪烏。

不過白宮發言人莎琪（Jen Psaki）週日在推特表示，拜登總統訪歐行的目的就是參與會議，團結世界支持烏克蘭人民，但行程不包括訪問烏克蘭。

We will have additional details of @potus trip to Europe to announce later today. The trip will be focused on continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,

but there are no plans to travel into Ukraine.