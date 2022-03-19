為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    美中領袖通話「中媒」報導 半島分析：漏了拜登「這席話」

    美國總統拜登（左）18日與中國國家主席習近平（右）進行視訊通話。（美聯社）

    美國總統拜登（左）18日與中國國家主席習近平（右）進行視訊通話。（美聯社）

    2022/03/19 15:58

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國總統拜登及中國國家主席習近平於18日進行約2小時的視訊通話，雙方針對「俄烏戰情」及「台海情勢」等議題交換意見。結束對話後，中東媒體審視「中國官媒」對揭露此重大新聞的手法分析，認為其報導內容，大多仍聚焦在美中關係及台灣議題上，且中方立場並未改變。

    據中國官媒《新華社》的推特發文指出：「中國國家主席習近平與美國總統拜登於星期五進行視訊通話，兩國元首就中美關係、烏克蘭情勢及其他具有共同利益的議題，坦誠且深入地交換意見。」

    而作風較為剽悍的官媒《環球時報》則提到：「中方絕不會接受美方脅迫，也不允許美方利用烏克蘭問題，損害中方的合法權益，中方已經非常清楚地表達此立場。」

    《半島電視台》報導，記者余（Katrina Yu）認為，中國官媒揭露的資訊大多聚焦於「更廣泛的美中關係」，特別是台海議題。

    針對「俄烏戰爭」一事，中媒並未點出「拜登警告習近平軍援俄國的後果」，僅強調俄烏需緩解緊張情勢，經濟制裁只會對全球經濟造成損害，也沒提到「止戰」等字眼。

